Boy or Girl?: ‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’ Star Charmaine Walker Reveals the Gender of Her Baby

Congratulations are in order for Charmaine Walker and her husband Neek Bey.

The “Black Ink Crew: Chicago” couple announced the gender of their baby over the weekend and revealed they were having a baby girl. At WGCI’s “Big Jam” music event on Saturday, Walker and Bey went onstage together and asked the audience to help them count down the sex reveal of their unborn child.

Neek Bey and Charmaine Walker. @charmainej_tv/Instagram

“About to go on stage at the United Center and find out what #babybey is! Girl or boy! Proud parents!” the reality star wrote via Instagram. After announcing they were having a girl, Walker embraced her husband before letting out tears of joy.

Walker and her husband Bey decided to name their unborn daughter Nola Glenda Bey after Walker’s late mother Glenda Walker, who passed away in October. Glenda’s cause of death is still unrevealed.

On Sunday, Dec. 1, both Charmaine and Bey announced they were expecting their first child together. Sharing a video of herself receiving an ultrasound, Walker wrote, “Expecting Baby Bey March 2020.” She also said her mother Glenda had been “so excited.”

“The night before she unexpectedly passed away she said ‘I still can’t believe my baby is having a baby!’ I’ll never forget those words,” said Charmaine. “This has been an emotional roller coaster, but I’m blessed to be bringing life into this world. #BabyBey”

Charmaine Walker and her mother Glenda Walker. (Photo: @charmainej_tv/Instagram)

Fans of Charmaine and her husband Bey have been flooding them with congratulatory messages on their unborn daughter and expanding their family.

“YAYAYAYAYAAY!!!! What a blessing! Your mom is sooo happy right now – she probably already knew 🙂 💜”

“That was the best gender reveal!!! So amazing. Congrats on a baby girl with your mom’s name 💕”

“Beautiful gift from your mommy!! Congratulations 😍. Nola is cute ⚜️ I love that! Congrats girl 💕 y’all will make wonderful parents.”

“NOLA BEY 💞💞💞💞💞 congrats I love the name reminds me of nola darling. May God continue to bless your family with more kids and children!”

Walker currently stars on season 6 of “Black Ink Crew: Chicago.” The season premiered on Dec. 4 on VH1.