‘Always Been A Baddie’: Tami Roman Steps Into 2020 with Glowing Looks

Former “Basketball Wives” star Tami Roman is glowing in all of her glory. The 49-year-old appears to be enjoying some time away while taking a break from her busy schedule.

Roman flaunts her stuff in a floral one-piece swimsuit from Target, silver hoops, and shades.

Rocking an ombre beach wave hairstyle, Roman soaked up some fun in the sun captioning her photo, “Won•Peace,” before writing, “Somehow when @appleofhisai does these type of captions they seem so creative & brilliant, I’m doing my best 😂😂.”

Fans complimented the mother of two on looking healthy and beautiful.

“Fine wine, baby 🥰🥰.”

“Tammy lookn healthy there! #BEAUTIFUL.”

“Always been a baddie ❤️.”

“Yaaaaazzzzzz #tamiroman, you’re absolutely beautiful 😍😍😍😍💯.”

“@tamiroman You gots to warn us before you show us all of this beauty.”

“Aunt Tee Where You At Man 👑😩 The sun shinning and thangz😂 😍💛You look amazing as usual! @tamiroman.”

Roman is starting 2020 on the right foot as she is genuinely glowing in every aspect of her life, including new opportunities. Recently, Roman lit up her Instagram as she announced she was the end of the year cover for Kontrol Magazine.

Age is truly nothing but a number because Roman showcased her goods in a black lace lingerie leotard, black cut-out dress, all while channeling her inner Diana Ross with big and bold hair.

Roman, who is the mother to two adult daughters Lyric and Jazz Anderson by ex-husband and former NBA baller Kenny Anderson opened up the significance of her cover story in a post.

“This influence issue is very special to me because I try to lead my life with integrity, honesty and purpose. It’s very humbling to know people place value on my word and support my journey,” the VH1 OG wrote for her caption. “ I will continue to hold myself accountable, ensure my word stays my bond and govern myself accordingly with grace, style and excellence.”

Fans applauded Roman on her latest accomplishment with messages of support.

“Girl do yo thang!!!, to God be the glory.”

“Congratulations, Tami, on all you do. Happy Holidays to you and your family.”

“Tammy, you are a profound and successful businesswoman. Congratulations to you and your blessings.🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿.”

“Congratulations, I Love You.”

“My God…Won’t He, Will He??? Yes, Ma’am!! She done left bodies and edges scattered in the winter frost Jesus!! 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌.”

“@tamiroman Grace, style, and excellence is exactly what I see. Be blessed, Queen 👸🏽.”

One fan even wrote, “Who the non-MF’n factor now?!,” referencing “BBW” star Evelyn Lozada calling Roman a “non-MF’n” factor following a heated argument during season two of the franchise.