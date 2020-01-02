‘Aging Like Fine Wine’: Evelyn Lozada is ‘Fabulous’ in Hot Pink ‘Fit

After almost a decade on television, Evelyn Lozada is probably accustomed to fans drooling over her sense of style and flocking to her to Instagram page flooding her pictures with likes and comments.

Looking like a New York ’round the way girl in her latest photo, the “Basketball Wives” star found her light on a balcony and flicked it up in black pants and a cute mini hot pink bomber jacket. Her signature long tresses were draped over one shoulder Monday as she served a flirty smirk behind black shades.

Evelyn Lozada keeps it cute in a hot pink mini jacket. @evelnylozada/Instagram

The photo easily racked up more than 20,000 likes from fans who found the ex-wife of former NFL star Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson hot, hot, hot!

“Top model 💎💎”

“Pink about you 😍🔥”

“🔥🔥🔥You bad … fabulous over 40”

“Sexy AF! Age like fine wine”

In March of this year Lozada caught heat from fans when she posted a photo showing off her Fashion Nova threads along with the caption “I ain’t curving no dudes this year! May the best one win! I’m going on dates with all of ya’ll.. #Periodt”

It’s quite possible she meant what she said, because a few months prior she was rumored to be dating rapper French Montana. The duo were captured enjoying the Los Angeles nightlife when fans spotted them cozying up to each other. Observant fans were even able to determine that a photo of Lozada blowing out the candles on her birthday cake was taken at the rapper’s home.

Prior to her brief romance with the rapper she was engaged to former MLB player Carl Crawford. The two welcomed a son, Carl Leo Crawford Jr., in March 2014, but just three years later the couple called off their engagement and threw in the towel on their relationship. Lozada would later hint that Crawford’s infidelity and having a child with another woman played a role in her choosing to leave.

This year the 44-year-old mother of two — Lozada also has a 26-year-old daughter named Shaniece — has laid low and seemingly kept her dating life out of the spotlight.

However, she may have a blossoming romance on the horizon after posting a meme in her Instagram story that read, “A good morning text doesn’t only mean ‘good morning.’ It has a silent message that says ‘I think of you when I wake up,’” a post she closed with red text saying, “It’s the small things 😊.”