‘All That for Nothing’: Apyrl Jones and Lil Fizz Reportedly Unfollow Each Other on Instagram, Sparks Breakup Rumors

It looks “Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood” couple Apryl Jones and Lil Fizz could be facing trouble in paradise.

Recent reports claim that the pair have unfollowed each other on Instagram. The reason why is unknown, but fans immediately suspected the two could be facing relationship woes, especially since Jones was accused on cheating on the B2K rapper with rapper FBG BabyGoat a few months ago.

@apryljones/Instagram

@airfizzo/Instagram

A video surfaced of Jones getting quite cozy and even kissing FBG BabyGoat while at a club. Her friend Apple Watts claimed the situation happened before Jones and Fizz started dating, but neither the mother of two nor Fizz ever addressed the infidelity rumors.

As for the couple’s recent unfollowing each other on social media, fans suspected Fizz and Jones split or were preparing for another season of “LHHH.”

“All that for nothing lol fizz fu–ed his bag up over a b–ch 🤷🏽‍♀️ they might as well stay 🤷🏾‍♀️ O ain’t taking her back and Fizz done lost his bag 😂”

“What would you doooooo for a storyline?? 🥴 and they both had the nerve to say Moniece didn’t have nothing goin’ on. Neither do they 😂”

“S–t will never go anywhere. Their relationship’s foundation is trash. They took the biggest L of the Decade. They lost money and respect smh”

Omarion Grandberry and Apryl Jones attend the 2015 BET Awards on June 28, 2015, in Los Angeles (left), some years before she became an item with Grandberry’s band mate Lil Fizz (right). (Photos: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic, @airfizzo/Instagram)

Both Fizz and Jones still have couple photos of each other on their social media pages despite their recent actions.

For months, Jones and Fizz, the band mate of her ex-boyfriend Omarion Grandberry, denied they were dating. After keeping their relationship covert, the couple eventually confirmed their love on the show and received backlash.

In addition to the many fans that disapproved of Jones and Fizz’s relationship, B2K singer J-Boog also seemed to be against it. He accused his band mate of causing tension in the group and “f–king up the bag” by dating Jones. J-Boog seemingly was proved right after Grandberry announced in November he was going on the “Millennium 2020″ tour without any of his B2K band mates.

Grandberry claimed he wasn’t the least bit fazed by the pair’s relationship in an interview with VLAD TV last year.

“I don’t feel no ways,” the lead singer of B2K said. “I don’t feel any way about it. I think that if they’re happy, then they should be happy. … I think they should change the narrative though.”