‘Stupid B–ch’: Tommie Lee Trolls Haters With Photo of Her Exposed Cakes

Tommie Lee apparently has no time for tomfoolery.

The former “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star clearly had a few things to get off her chest following the drama she was involved in earlier this week.

On New Year’s Eve, “Love and Hip Hop: Miami” star Bobby Lytes went live on Instagram, when a female friend of his who was off camera could be heard talking badly about Lee.

“Tommie, she always got her p–sy out,” said the unknown person. “Imagine if I posted some pictures like that… Her p–sy was out!” and “The pictures are cute, but it was like ‘Huh?'”

Lytes refused to reveal the culprit talking smack about Lee, but many fans suspected it was Lytes’ cousin rapper Trina.

Bobby Lytes and Trina. (Photo: @bobbylytes/Instagram)

Although the rumors have yet to be confirmed, Lee took to Instagram on Thursday to send the person a message for talking negatively about her.

Tommie Lee. @tommiee_/Instagram

“Now the stupid model B—- on here wit Ha Ass out 🤦🏽‍♀️,” the mother of two wrote with a photo of her exposed bottom.

Lee’s fan cheered her on and jumped to her defense.

“I’m still looking for the pu**y they were talking about. I ain’t seen it yet. 🤷🏿‍♀️ lol let these hoes know Tommie u don’t f–k around!”

“Mannnnnn we love you tommiee never let up. Make em kiss it bae 😂 they live for drama!”

“Now that’s how you turn a negative into a positive 🍑😋 now lets these mad hoes hate all the way”

Lee hasn’t said much more about the situation, but she did catch up with Lytes at Diddy’s New Year’s Day party in Miami, and a video captured her grabbing his ear and going off on him. It’s unclear what words were exchanged between them, but Lytes claimed Thursday on Instagram Live that he and the former “LHHATL” star were on good terms.

Lee can’t afford to get into any more legal trouble.

She is currently on 10 years of probation from her child abuse case she resolved in May. Lee must stay out of trouble during her probation or she faces being immediately hauled off to prison.