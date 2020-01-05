‘Looking 15′: Porsha Williams’ Fans Drop Their Collective Jaws Over Her Makeup-Free Photo

Porsha Williams ushered in the new year taking care of herself and daring to go bare!

Wearing only a white spa robe, her giant engagement ring and a tennis bracelet, a lounging Williams showed off her flawless skin while on vacation with her mother in Mexico.

Porsha Williams rocks a bare face while on vacation in Mexico. @porsha4real/Instagram.

“Peace be still … I’m going to be all about #SelfCare in 2020! I’m making it a priority and carving it out in my schedule as a none negotiable! ❤️ Enjoying this amazing spa with my mother love you, you deserve it!,” the 38-year-old captioned the photo on Instagram.

With more than 101,000 likes and 1,000 comments, it is safe to say the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” personality stepped into the new year with a bang.

“With or without makeup you just pretty point blank period”

“No makeup require! #gorgeous”

“Looking 15😍😍😍.”

“Girl you look 12 without makeup 😍,” commented fellow Bravo reality star Toya Bush-Harris, of “Married to Medicine.”

Williams’ younger sister, Lauren Williams, teased her big sis by commenting, “This is the best you’ve ever looked! Looking like @lodwill,” as she tagged herself.

This isn’t the first time the Go Naked Hair co-owner has dared to go bare. Over the years she’s snapped photos sans makeup, including during her pregnancy, showing fans she is comfortable in her skin through all phases of life.

Williams is also no stranger to hard work and knows what it is like to juggle the tasks of wearing several hats to stack her bank account. When she isn’t filming for “RHOA,” modeling her hair line, working on the syndicated “Dish Nation” show or fulfilling the duties of a full-time mother to 9-month-old daughter Pilar Jhena’, she’s likely gearing up for her wedding to Dennis McKinley.

With that type of schedule, it’s no wonder the Georgia peach said she was making self-care a non-negotiable moving forward in the new year.

“Self care an absolute must!”

“Your health is your wealth! We can’t pour from an empty cup.”