‘Grown Folks S–t’: Stevie J. Shouts Out Ex Joseline Hernandez in Birthday Post to Their 3-Year-Old Daughter

It’s safe to say Stevie J. and his ex-fiancée Joseline Hernandez have come a long way with their co-parenting relationship.

Earlier this year, the pair were at each other’s throats regarding custody of their 3-year-old daughter Bonnie Bella, and now they’re seemingly the best of friends.

On Saturday, Dec. 28, the father of six took to Instagram and posted an adorable video of their daughter dancing to Christmas film “The Grinch.” He celebrated baby Bonnie’s third birthday with a sweet message while also shouting out Hernandez for giving birth to their daughter.

Bonnie Bella. @hitmansteviej_1/Instagram

“12.28. marks the day a marvelous soul was born,” the music producer wrote. “Bonnie Bella Jordan thank you for brightening most of my days & nights, I love you endlessly. … Thank you God & thank you @joseline so grateful to be her dad! Oh yea, Bonnie love The Grinch 🤣.”

Hernandez replied to Stevie only indirectly as she focused on her 3-year-old’s adorable dancing skills.

“😂 Wait omg she dances so good ,” the former “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” actress wrote.

Fans applauded Stevie J. and Hernandez for setting aside their differences and healthily co-parenting their child.

“Grown folks s–t here!Happy Birthday to the little 😇 you all the true meaning of LOVE that shows Family togetherness on all the post 🙌🏽”

“I’m really happy y’all got it together for the child. That’s big of both of y’all to do so. Happy Holidays to you and Stebbie😂”

“So proud of y’all! Happy birthday Bonnie Bella ❤️❤️❤️ I can’t believe Stevie & @joseline are cool. Congrats! Coparenting at its finest”

(From left) Stevie J., Adamma McKinnon, DJ Balistic Beats, Joseline Hernandez, baby Bonnie Bella, Sierra Gates, Akbar V., and Benzino. (Photo: @hitmansteviej_1/Instagram)

Stevie J. reportedly was awarded primary custody of Bonnie Bella in November.

Court documents apparently obtained by Bossip at the time said the former “Bad Boy Entertainment” music producer was granted full custody and will serve as the toddler’s primary custodial parent until their next court hearing in February 2020. Hernandez was granted visitation.

Although reports claim Stevie J. is the primary custodial parent, he recently suggested to talk show host Wendy Williams that he and Hernandez have joint custody of their daughter.

Hernandez and Stevie J. seem to have an amicable co-parenting relationship and have set aside their differences for the sake of their child.