‘Damn Nae Nae’: Reginae Carter Leaves Fans Jaws on the Ground With Fitted Dress

One could easily say that Reginae Carter in on a hot streak. And not just because her acting career is taking off due to her role in TV One’s holiday film “Dear Santa, I Need a Date.”

It’s because a lot of the Instagram photos Carter has shared in recent months have sparked huge reactions, and the pic she posted on New Year’s Day received similar attention.

Reginae Carter shook up the Internet after she posted a photo of herself in a charcoal grey two-piece dress. (Photo: Paras Griffin / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images)

The new image shows the 21-year-old wearing a two-piece charcoal grey dress with strappy heels. She’s also wearing bone straight hair with seemingly just the right amount of makeup.

One of the photos shows Carter facing the camera while smiling, and she’s holding a pink bag as well. In a second pic, the reality star and businesswoman poses seductively and shows the dress from a different angle.

“Happy New year 🎊,” she captioned the photo.

And people left comments in incredibly large numbers afterwards.

“Damn Nae Nae u thiccky thiccky,” wrote one of her fans on Instagram.

“That second photo…hunttyyy,” another person commented.

“You are so beautiful! You have such a wonderful light around you. Keep shining,” someone else wrote.

“You have blossomed into a beautiful young lady just like your mom,” another one of Carter’s fans told her. “Continue to do great things that make both you and your mom proud.”

So far, the photo received over 236,000 likes, but another pic that Carter posted on New Year’s Day, which has 145,000 likes, is quickly catching up.

That shot shows the daughter of Lil Wayne dressed in a satin looking black dress with heels.

“The only girl I’m in love with ❤️,” one person wrote underneath that photo.

“Omg! You look so beautiful! My god you look like your mother in this picture!” wrote another.

“Looking like a real life Barbie💕😻,” a third person stated.