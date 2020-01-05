‘Beautiful’: Erica Dixon Shares Photo With All Three Daughters, and Fans Fawn Over Her ‘Gorgeous Family’

It looks like Erica Dixon celebrated the holidays with her three lovely children.

The former “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star posted a never-before-seen family portrait of herself, her 8-month-old twin girls and her 14-year-old daughter Emani Richardson. She took to Instagram on Christmas Eve and shared a picture of her and her children wearing festive onesies.

Dixon’s adorable twin girls — Embrii and Eryss — twin in white Christmas-themed onesies as she and her 14-year-old wear matching red ones. Sitting the infants on her lap and posing with her eldest daughter in front of their Christmas tree, the mother of three flashed a huge smile at the camera.

Erica Dixon, her twins Embrii and Eryss, and Emani Richardson. @msericadixon/Instagram

“Merry Christmas from my family to yours,” Dixon wrote in her caption. “Surround yourself with loved ones and may God cover those who have lost those near and dearv💋❤️.”

Fans instantly gushed over the quartet’s family pic.

“Aw, they look like real-life baby dolls! Emani just growing up 😍😍 you have such a beautiful gorgeous family!”

“The twins look like baby dolls 😍😍 #ChocolateBabies you and Emani look so pretty”

“I love seeing you with all three of your girls!!! ❤️ No bows or ponytails and still so dolled up 😩. Erica u been fine. Still fine. Hey E!”

“Erica and scrap has the prettiest daughter! And the babies are so cute!😍 beautiful family”

Dixon welcomed babies Embrii and Eryss in early May, just three months after she announced her pregnancy via social media.

“This has been a difficult yet rewarding journey for me with the sickness and scares but we’ve conquered and will continue to,” she wrote via Instagram on Feb. 11 with a photo of her then-protruding belly.

Erica Dixon and her twin daughters Embrii and Eryss. (Photo: @msericadixon/Instagram)

The father of Dixon’s twins has yet to be revealed, although it was initially rumored to have been “Power” actor Rotimi. She, however, addressed the speculation and claimed it was “fake news.”

Dixon shares her eldest daughter Richardson with rapper Lil Scrappy, whom she currently co-parents with. She and the Atlanta rapper got engaged in 2013 but split less than a year later due to Scrappy’s infidelities.