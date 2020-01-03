‘Wait, What?’: Ciara’s Sexy ‘Melanin Goddess’ Look Blows Fans Out of the Water

Ciara is bringing in the new year with style!

The 34-year-old crooner showed off her beauty and fierce looks through a recent photo shoot. On Wednesday, she posted a series of pics of herself wearing a brown cropped hoodie, matching bottoms and thigh-high designer sneakers.

Ciara sported a bronze makeup look and wore her hair in a long braided ponytail pulled to one side. The ensemble she donned showed off her toned dancer body and killer gams.

Ciara. @ciara/Instagram

Clearly tooting her own horn, the “Level Up” singer wrote in her caption, “Dats That Melanin Dats That Chocolate Chocolate 🍫 #2020 Let’s get it!

#Melanin.”

She received over 395,000 likes on her images and a douse of compliments.

“Yesss Ci ci! Snatch edges then sis. She did not comee to play with y’all this year. Babe looks amazing 😍😍🔥”

“A melanin goddess 🍫🍯🍯 Ciara set the level, 2020 is here and she’s serving lewks”

“Get into this look 😳😍 mama is fine! I was just about to say those pants are cute, oop “

“Wait what!!! These are amazing 🙌🏼👑 yesss that melanin is poppin sus. Mother, wife and iconic sex symbol!!!🔥”

Ciara. @ciara/Instagram

Ciara’s sexy melanin post comes just days after fans gushed over her and her adorable family’s holiday video of them lip syncing and dancing to Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” for the holidays.

Delighting in the joyous Christmas moment with her son Future Zahir, 5, her daughter Sienna Wilson, 2, and her NFL quarterback husband Russell Wilson, Ciara captioned the clip “My Favorite Time of The Year 😂❤️🎅 #Family.”

Ciara, Sienna Wilson, Future Zahir, and Russell Wilson. (Photo: @ciara/Instagram)

In an interview with People magazine, the singer also shared tips about buying her kids perfect Christmas gifts.

“It takes strategic planning, that’s what I like to say,” said Ciara. “It’s strategic planning at its best, because it’s really about what they want. Not so much about getting tons of things, but just being really strategic and having a clear list and thinking about what they really love.”

She added, “You don’t have to go crazy on the gifts, but be really specific about what they want.”