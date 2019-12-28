‘Mad Cute’: Ciara Warms Fans After Posting Video of Family Lip-Syncing

It looks like Ciara and her family celebrated the holidays in style!

The “Level Up” singer, along with her husband Russell Wilson and their two children, son Future Zahir, 5, whom she shares with rapper Future, and 2-year-old daughter Sienna Wilson, decided to wear matching red pajamas and hats for a festive holiday photo and video.

“Merry #Christmas from our family to yours ❤️,” Ciara captioned her Instagram photo on Thursday, which gained the likes of several fans.

Ciara, Sienna Wilson, Future Zahir, and Russell Wilson. (Photo: @ciara/Instagram)

The mother of two also shared an adorable video of herself and her family lip-syncing and dancing to Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” The video began with Ciara, Future and baby Sienna sitting under their Christmas tree before Wilson decides to join in on the fun with a remote control in his hand.

Delighting in the joyous moment, Ciara captioned the clip, “My Favorite Time of The Year 😂❤️🎅 #Family.”

Fans immediately gushed over the star’s post.

“Gosh my heart is smiling ❤️ Merry Christmas my loves 🥰”

“Merry Christmas to the most beautiful family ever. Love you guys ❤️ this is La familia goals”

“I love how Sienna is always the extra one 🤣 Merry Christmas, the Wilsons ❤️ baby future is a star too! lol”

“Merry Christmas 🎄🎁 Love the red pajamas so beautiful 👍🏽 you guys are so silly I truly love this family”

Christmas isn’t only Ciara’s favorite holiday of the year, she also gave tips to People magazine earlier this month about buying her kids perfect gifts.

“It takes strategic planning, that’s what I like to say,” the singer said. “It’s strategic planning at its best because it’s really about what they want. Not so much about getting tons of things, but just being really strategic and having a clear list and thinking about what they really love.”

She continued, “Our son Future has had so many holidays, so we’ve kinda mastered the art of giving gifts, because when you have one child, at first you’re stacking up the gifts like crazy. Then you start to realize, ‘OK, there’s a strategy to this thing.’ You don’t have to go crazy on the gifts, but be really specific about what they want.”