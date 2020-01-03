‘Serve Bawdy’: Tamar Braxton Shows Off Her Snatched Body, and Fans Go Wild

Singer Tamar Braxton is a sight for sore eyes.

The 42-year-old R&B crooner flaunted her beach body on social media this week and left her fans stumped. She took to Instagram on Wednesday and posted a video of herself strutting down a stairway wrapped in a pink towel.

After a few steps down, Braxton took off her towel and showed off her toned body in a pink bikini halter top and bottoms. Clearly relishing the moment, she flipped her curly tresses to the camera and stuck out her tongue.

Tamar Braxton. @tamarbraxton/Instagram

“It’s ME walking into 2020 winning ❤️❤️🥰 #mood4eva,” Braxton captioned her video.

Several fans doused the singer with compliments while gawking over her natural curves.

“Looking Fabulous Girl, HNY🥂‼️🎉 you betta serve bawdy for the gods”

“Bust thru sis 🙌🏽 yes,, yes live your best life!! ENJOY wish you all the best tamar”

“2020 is YOUR year . Claim it lets gooooo real bodies matter. You look goodt”

“This braxton body 😘 love people who love themselves ❤️🥳 happy new year”

In September, Braxton announced on “The Wendy Williams Show” that she was embarking on a journey to not only transform her body but her mind as well.

“It’s my last day wearing my Spanx for life, period. I’m done,” she said at the time. “My stomach is having several seats on my lap. I can’t live like this because I gotta feel physically amazing to be mentally amazing, and I’m not there.”

“I started this 30-day transformation with this 30-day transformation team,” she added of the journey that later changed to a 60-day effort. “Under my clothes, I wanna feel amazing and I wanna feel amazing about myself no matter what. … Why can’t I fall in love with my body? Why can’t I fall in love with my mind? … I really did tap into myself, and I challenged myself to become my best self.”

It’s unclear if Braxton is still on her weight-loss journey, but fans are still quite impressed with her banging body.

“My idol @tamarbraxton is too gorgeous yesss 🤩 that bawty is something right”

“Real bodies matter 🔥🔥🔥 over 40 where ? You betta strut my good sus”