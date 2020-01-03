‘Goodie Come Right Through’: Fans Can’t Get Enough of Hot Gyal Keyshia Ka’Oir’s Flawless Style and Good Looks

East Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane’s wife Keyshia Ka’Oir looked like she stepped straight out of a Barbie package in her latest photo posted to the ‘Gram.

Dressed in a fitted pants and bikini top outfit, and rocking matching furry slides, Ka’Oir set social media on fire with her hot gyal flair.

Keyshia Ka’Oir flaunts her tiny waist in a cute two-piece. @keyshiakaoir/Instagram

“Goodie come right through 💯🔥🔥”

“Bad gal out and stunting 🔥🔥😍”

“Barbieeeeee!!”

Days prior to posting the Barbie-esque photo, she left fans with mouths agape as she flaunted her toned physique and abs in a tiny red bikini.

It looks as though the Wopsters spent part of their Christmas holiday in his wife’s hometown of St. Thomas, Jamaica, enjoying backyard meals with family and friends, spending time on the beach and traveling down memory lane.

Since Dec. 20 Ka’Oir has posted photos and videos showcasing her jerk chicken grilling skills and time spent enjoying the night life in her ‘hood.

Her husband also hilariously posted a video of himself walking from a corner bodega with two bags in tow as he rocked a rasta hat with fake dreads attached. He captioned the video “Mi a Rasta man TuRassss 😂.” His wife, humored by the video, left a comment that read, “Lawd have mercy!! Guwop wah wrong wid yuh 😂😩”

Fans also humored by the post chimed in with comments of their own.

“Jamrock Wop”

“Lolol gwan live it up Gucci”

“😂😂Gucci be hood to hood with it 😂”

Fans have long adored the playful nature of the couple’s relationship. In 2017, fans were given a glimpse into the couple’s life during the BET 10-part wedding special “Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’Oir: The Mane Event.” The series detailed Ka’Oir and Laflare’s journey to blend families and put together their extravagant celebrity wedding.