‘Alright Bawdy’: Gucci Mane’s Wife Keyshia Ka’Oir Slays Bikini With Toned Physique

It’s no secret that rapper Gucci Mane’s wife Keyshia Ka’Oir spends her fair share of time in the gym, and she has the body to prove it!

The Ka’Oir Fitness CEO posted a photo to Instagram flaunting her body and further proving that her workout regimen is the truth.

Dressed in a tiny red bikini with ruffles on the hips and top, Ka’Oir, who apparently was in Ocho Rios, Jamaica for the occasion, stunned fans with her flat stomach, toned abs and legs, all while effortlessly looking like that chick.

Fans were barley able to contain themselves while admiring the picture.

“Yasss 🔥🔥🔥 fuc it up”

“If my body was like that .. man shessh 🔥”

“Kaoir 💪 fitness on 🔥 DISPLAY🔥”

“Alriiiiiiight bawdyyyy!!”

For years Ka’Oir has made looking good and staying fit appear to be effortless. She even helped her husband whip his body into shape after being released from an Indiana federal prison May 2016. The following year, the duo wed in a televised ceremony for their BET special “The Mane Event.” Ka’Oir stunned fans with her gown that was decorated with thousands of Swarovski crystals. Celebrities like singer Monica, 2 Chainz, Diddy, rapper Big Sean and Jhene Aiko were also in attendance at the lavish ceremony.

From selfies that showcase her high cheek bones, small waist and fashion sense, she always delivers a look.

Aside from turning heads with photos and appearances at her husband’s shows, Mrs. Wopster also knows how to collect a check. In addition to her fitness brand, she also runs Ka’Oir Cosmetics, which offers up shimmering eye shadows, lip glosses and lashes, and her signature lip stains that deliver a cashmere look. It’s also a major hit with her fans.

“Yess step all the way up in life and you look good doing it”

“I just got mine,” wrote one fan beneath of a photo of Ka’Oir’s body shimmer sticks.

As if she didn’t have enough on her plate running two successful businesses and being a wife, Ka’Oir also launched a hair line, Ka’Oir Hair, which offers full lace wigs.

“Get to a billion!”