‘Happiness All Over Your Face’: There’s No Denying the Love Between Cynthia Bailey and Fiancé Mike Hill

Cynthia Bailey loves her some Mike Hill, and you can see it in the way she smiles and the constant glow radiating from the stunning model.

Fans of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” have watched infatuation turn into like, and like turn into real love between the couple dubbed “CHill.” In the current season of the reality show, fans even got to witness the moment Hill got down on one knee to ask Bailey if she would forever be his lady.

The airing of the love-filled moment seems to have added fuel to the already strong fire shared between the lovebirds. In a recent photo, fans were left merrily flustered by the love radiating between the soon-to-be Mr. and Mrs. Hill.

The soon-to-be Mr. and Mrs. Hill share a holiday kiss. (Photo: @cynthiabailey10/Instagram)

Since joining the ensemble cast of Atlanta women, Bailey has been put through the relationship wringer. On her 2010 wedding day to ex-husband Peter Thomas, Bailey’s mother and sister Mallory hid the couple’s wedding license, all in hopes of delaying a union they didn’t see fit for the mother of one.

Fast-forward a few seasons, and fans witnessed Bailey stuck between a rock and a hard place as she tried to support Thomas’ entrepreneur spirit by funding his attempts at running bars and sport lounges. Finally, in 2017, the couple divorced after growing apart and allegations of Thomas cheating on Bailey.

The adage “it’s not where you start, but where you finish” is proving itself to apply to Bailey, who’s ending this decade happily engaged and madly in love with a man who thinks the world of her.