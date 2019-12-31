‘Fly Cutie, Fly’: Porsha Williams’ Daughter Has Fans Swooning Over Her ‘Fit

Porsha Williams and fiancé Dennis McKinley’s daughter, Pilar Jhena’, is not even a year old, yet she already has fans swooning over many adorable outfits.

The 9-month old fashionista in the making made no style exceptions while taking a flight for the Christmas holiday. Decked in a pink long-sleeve and pants outfit with a cherry, star and rainbow print, a fluffy pink vest and a teal beanie with two pom-poms, PJ had the hearts of fans melting over her overwhelming cuteness.

“What a stunning baby P 😍😍.”

“Fly cutie, fly 😍.”

“She is sooo precious. I wana munch her cheeks.”

“She is so adorable 😍😍.”

It’s no surprise that Williams’ and McKinley’s first child managed to serve up a look while traveling, just take a scroll down the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star’s Instagram feed and you’ll quickly realize she does it on a regular basis.

The little one may stir up a debate on which parent she looks the most like, but it’s clear her wardrobe probably features more fashionable threads than most adults.

“She is so darn cute”

“Yes lil princess Pilar is a Doll Baby ❤️”

If fans aren’t swooning over her threads, they most certainly were fans of her curly bang, ruffle socks and beginner’s walking shoes.

“Yassss curls! Serve PJ serveeeee.”

“She got those CLASSICS on!”

“Yesss for the hard bottoms and ruffles sock 😍”

On Christmas Day, baby McKinley rocked matching black and plaid pajamas along with her mom and dad. PJ was seen opening gifts with her parents and enjoying the toys that were placed around the tree. Williams posted a photo of her daughter’s first Christmas with the caption, “Literally the best Christmas ever! @pilarjhena is the best gift I could ever have gotten! ❤️🎄We love you and we thank God for you everyday!”