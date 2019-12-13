‘Okay, I See It’: Porsha Williams Proves PJ Is Her Twin After Fans Swear She Looks Like Dennis

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams recently dug into the crates of family photos, all to prove one point: Her daughter, Pilar Jhena’, does in fact look like a baby version of Williams.

Since Williams and fiancè Dennis McKinley welcomed their first child together in March 2019, all fans have seen when they look at the baby is her father’s face, often leaving comments saying, “daddy baby,” and “mini Dennis girl.”

But in her recent post to Instagram, Williams pulled out the receipts, playfully demanding her credit for the little one’s adorable face.

@porsha4real/Instagram

After viewing the photo, most fans gave Williams her flowers.

“Story of my life lol moms never get credit.”

“Girl is that PJ👀😯 twins😍.”

“I see you and your mama ALL day Er’Day! I don’t know why these people can’t see Ms. Diane and PWilly!”

“Okay I see it on this picture.”

Some fans see both parents in baby PJ.

“Keeping it real you and Dennis kinda favor. Y’all have a lot of the same facial features.”

“She looks just like both of you.”

“She looks like uyou as a baby but looks like him as an adult. If that makes any sense. Lol.”

Dennis McKinley, Porsha Williams, Pilar Jhena’. (Photo: @porsha4real/Instagram)

During an August Dish Atlanta interview, both Williams and McKinley said they were interested in gearing up for baby number two.

“By the time number two gets here she’ll be walking and running,” said Williams of PJ’s future sibling.

“I’m just trying to run them until Porsha gets tired,” added McKinley.

It’s only a matter of time before the duo announce their second pregnancy and fans get to judge whose genes took over in the looks department. Fans can be sure the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” will be there every step of the way!