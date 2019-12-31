‘Congratulations’: Ray J and Princess Love May Have Welcomed a Baby Boy

Congratulations are in order for Ray J and his wife Princess Love as it appears that they welcomed a baby boy.

The R&B singer uploaded a family video to his YouTube page and towards the end of the video, the couple, along with their daughter Melody Love, were seen in the hospital. Ray J put on scrubs while Princess was wheeled away into what it looked to be the delivery room.

Fans were delighted and left positive messages for the “Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood” couple.

Ray J (right), Princess Love (left, holding baby Melody) seemingly are one happy family unit again since they had a vicious argument that spilled onto social media last month. (Photo: Leon Bennett / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images)

“Congratulations princess and ray j i hope everything went smoothly on the birth of y’all baby boy❤👍😊.”

“So sweet. I love this. Family over everything.”

“Congratulations on your new baby. Praying all goes well. Hang in there Ray and Princess this thing called marriage is new to the both of you . But so worth it.💞💞.”

The last comment may be referring to the couple recent relationship woes. It’s been a little over a month since Ray J and his wife got into that nasty argument in Las Vegas right after the Soul Train Music Awards.

Thanks to social media and probably not the best decision-making, details of their fight went viral, and afterward Love said she wanted a divorce.

In one of her messages after the blowup, Love said that her husband of three years stranded her and their daughter in Vegas, while he partied it up with others.

Ray J stopped by “The Wendy Williams Show” shortly after the fight and said he and Love disagreed about where they’d reside in the future. The “Sexy Can I ” singer wanted to live in Vegas full time, while his wife wanted to remain in Los Angeles.

But Ray J later had a change of heart and admitted the blowup was all his fault. “Baby, I was wrong, you are right,” he said to the camera on Williams’ show.

The two had their baby shower a week ago at their home.

“We having the Baby shower today at the house!” Ray J captioned the video. “But we playing a game where we can’t say B A B Y – but I already lost!!! We having family fun today!! All love!! @4everbrandy #GodIsThegreatest @princesslove @melodylovenorwood I love you so much!!”

Many seemed thrilled that the couple are still together, which they mentioned in the video’s comment section.

“BeauTifuL to see You two Made up!!” one person wrote. “Thats genuine love!! YOU GUYS R BETTER THAN THAT !! WE WANT TO SEE MORE CUTE BABIES !!”

“🔥🔥❤️❤️I’m glad you guys worked it out ❤️❤️❤️ an amazing couple,” another Instagram user wrote.

“I’m sooo happy for y’all Ray!!!!!!!” a third person stated. “Keep doing your thing so happy you and your wife made up and y’all made that happen. kiss yourselves 😍🤩🤩🤩🤩🙌🙌💯💯.”