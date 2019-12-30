‘Somebody Tag Future’: Lori Harvey Shows Off Gifts, and Fans Think They’re From Future

Did Future buy Lori Harvey a bunch of pricey gifts for Christmas?

That’s what the theory is after a photo surfaced that showed four Chanel bags, three Hermes bags and two high-end watches. One Chanel bag is white and the other is a wine color. The pic also shows two more bags, one sky blue and the other off-white.

Lori Harvey (left) received a bunch of pricey looking Christmas gifts and many think they’re from Future (right). (Photos: Prince Williams / WireImage via Getty Images)

A Rolex and an Audemars Piguet watch were pictured too, and there are two tan-colored leather bags seen right above the watches.

The reason people think the gifts could be from Future is because he posted a video of himself and Harvey driving together in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, last month. And those dating rumors started after it was said that Harvey and Sean “Diddy” Combs parted ways.

Before that, she was linked to people like Trey Songz and Combs’ son Justin Combs.

Of course, it didn’t take long for people to weigh in on all the luxurious gifts that Harvey received, and Future’s name came up plenty.

“Somebody tag Future,” one person wrote on Instagram.

“Future got sis together for Christmas 🔥,” wrote someone else.

“Clearly Future,” read another comment. “His fav thing to give is Chanel.”

And there were plenty of people who said that because Lori’s stepfather is Steve Harvey, it’s possible that he bought the gifts for her. Either him or her mother Marjorie Harvey.

“Y’all know her father is Steve Harvey right?” someone wrote, possibly believing the comedian is the 22-year-old’s biological father.

“Better be Steve cause Future got enough kids to be buying gifts for 😂” another person commented.