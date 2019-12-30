‘Crocodile Tears’: ‘LHHNY’ Fans Call ‘BS’ on Chrissy Lampkin’s Emotional Speech Over Foreclosed Home

It looks “Love and Hip Hop: New York” viewers aren’t buying Chrissy Lampkin‘s tears when it comes to the recent foreclosure of her home.

During last week’s episode, Lampkin’s longtime fiancé rapper Jim Jones broke the news to her that their New Jersey house was lost to foreclosure. Reportedly, in 2006 the Dipset rapper took out a $680,000 mortgage for the home and promised to make monthly payments of $4,467, but those payments stopped around 2010. In September, the home reportedly was auctioned off for $100.

Jim Jones and Chrissy Lampkin backstage at Jay-Z Performs At Webster Hall on April 26, 2019, in New York. (Photo: Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage)

After learning of her and Jones’ mishap, Lampkin was worried that her foreclosure troubles would affect her real estate company, and she proved to be right.

On a teaser for this week’s episode, Lampkin is forced to face several investors in her real estate company and explain to them why her home was foreclosed. The clip showed an investor questioning Lampkin about her foreclosure possibly affecting their “quarter million project” they apparently had set in stone.

Before the “LHHNY” actress could respond, she broke down in tears and said, “It’s not like me to be irresponsible. It’s crazy that I have to sit here and explain myself to y’all over something that I had no control of, but I owe you guys that because you do business with me.”

Chrissy Lampkin. (Photo: VH1 screen grab)

An emotional Lampkin went on to say in her confessional, “I’m looking at these faces, and some of them may be skeptical, but I’ve been as honest as I can be and now it’s up to them to decide if they want to trust me again or not.”

Several “LHHNY” viewers didn’t buy Lampkin’s story and felt she faked her emotions.

“Crocodile tears like s–t😒 ain’t nobody trying too hear that. That’s what happened when you buy bags and shoes. You become careless with spending and end up without a home.”

“I love when they cry for no reason what tears? She knew what was happening with their house. his chick was living in Florida buying designer sh-t but wasn’t paying bills. B for Bum”

“Damn should’ve kept her mouth closed when she was interfering into Yandy business with Jim. And allow her to keep managing him that way they could’ve kept their house. Ain’t no way she ain’t know nothing after all these years! Smh 🤦”

Other folks defended Lampkin and blamed the foreclosure on Jones.

“Jim Jones shoulda still been responsible for this ion gaf if it was a accountant taking care of it he still shoulda been on it now he got his girl out here looking crazy smh.”

“Yea but da point being, crissy DIDNT know! An she woulda did herself. It was Jim’s fault. He should of took care of business.”