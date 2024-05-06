‘Bet They Won’t Try Another Brother’: Rapper Jim Jones Speaks Out After Fighting Off Two White Men In Epic Brawl on a Florida Airport Escalator

While other rappers were battling on wax, Dipset rapper Jim Jones was caught on video taking on two men at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

And though the brawl left bystanders shaken up, Jones ensures he’s “alright,” even partying it up in Miami the same night.

The incident occurred on Thursday, May 4. The video begins amidst an altercation between Jim Jones and two white men going down an escalator.

Jim Jones goes viral following airport fight with two white men. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Jones is seen tossing one of the two men down the escalator before eventually tussling with them both simultaneously as security arrives to break up the scuffle. In the video, the Harlem native could be heard saying they were jumping him.

The video, published by TMZ, shows the Love and Hip Hop star’s epic wrestling moves.

When the police arrive, things calm down, but the officer who steps in swiftly separates Jones from the fray.

Though initially resistant, Jones complies with officers’ directives and tries to explain, “It’s two of them against me.”

The other person does not settle down. The video captures him trying to break free from the sheriff’s deputy. It is not until other officers arrive and join the deputy that the man is fully restrained.

“See, he assaulted me,” the rapper can be heard saying from his chair while law enforcement is trying to detain the white man that he was principally in an altercation. He adds, “They both assaulted me.”

Meanwhile, Jim Jones is basically giving dudes fisherman suplexes on an escalator at the airport while fighting 2 v 1. Hip hop is on FIRE right now pic.twitter.com/oTZU3cPNQ8 — KFC (@KFCBarstool) May 5, 2024

Fans on social media weighed in on the fight.

“Jimmy swung that guy over like he was loading boxes onto a truck,” one person on YouTube wrote with a laughing emoji. A second person joked, “Jim threw him down the escalators like he was Jazz from The Fresh Prince.”

One person observed, “That was clearly self defense. Bet that man won’t try another brother on an escalator.”

“For everyone that saying he’s too old for this, you’re never too old to defend yourself,” a commenter on The Shade Room stated.

Since the incident, the Vamp Life music executive came forward to thank his supporters.

“I’m alright. I promise you, I’m alright,” he told viewers of his video.

It is unclear if anyone involved in the altercation was arrested, but the “Pardon My Thoughts” rapper was later dressed to impress and out on the town hours later.

In an exclusive statement to TMZ Hip Hop, he said, “I was minding my business and defended myself. They got what they were looking for.”