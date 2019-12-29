‘Oh, He Got Kids’: T.I. and Celebrity Friends Dish Dating Gems to Rapper’s Adult Nieces

Atlanta rapper T.I. is back with another episode of his hit podcast “ExpediTIously,” and this time he’s dropping his thought on Atlanta’s dating scene with his nieces Kamaya and Monique.

The “T.I. and Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle” dad has a total of six biological children — King, Major and Heiress with wife Tiny, Deyjah with fellow artist Ranniqua “Ms. Niko,” and sons Messiah and Domani with Lashon Thompson — so it’s likely he has an idea of what his hometown has to offer as pertains to dating.

In a teaser posted to Instagram, his niece Monique is seen detailing qualities of the perfect man. “Has a strong sense of self, is family-oriented. That man needs to want kids if he doesn’t already have kids,” she explained before co-host comedian Karlous, known for his appearances on the hit improv comedy game show “Wild ’N Out,” chimed in with, “Oh, he got kids.”

Just as the room erupted in laughter, so did folks in the comments section.

“If he ain’t got nothing he got some kids 😭😭”

“Whew chile”

“Dating pool terrible”

The “Big Things Poppin” rapper just rode a wave of headlines after stirring controversy in the wake of a November interview in which he boasted about tagging along to his now-18-year-old daughter Deyjah’s gynecologist appointments to ensure her hymen is still intact.

Fans immediately plastered his social media with backlash. In an effort to clean up the mess he’d made, T.I. and his wife took the conversation to Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Red Table Talk.” For most fans, the damage was already done.

“The more you talk the dumber you look”

“I heard nothing good from it”

After weeks of silence and a brief hiatus from social media, his daughter made her return to Instagram Dec. 23.