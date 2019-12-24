Deyjah Harris Returns to Social Media, Disables Comments After Her Father T.I.’s Vexing ‘Hymen’ Remarks

It looks like T.I.‘s daughter Deyjah Harris decided to reappear on Instagram following her father’s contentious comments on her virginity.

The 18-year-old rejoined the ‘Gram on Monday, Dec. 23, and decided to disable the comments on all of her posts. She posted a clip of a new tattoo she received and shared a short video of herself showing off her new blue short hairdo.

Deyjah Harris . @princess_of_da_south/Instagram

Deyjah’s social posts come weeks after T.I. claimed in a November podcast interview with “Ladies Like Us” that he takes annual trips with her to the gynecologist office to “check her hymen.” He even noted that “as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact.”

Clearly upset with her father’s comments, Deyjah was spotted liking fan comments and tweets that scolded the “Whatever You Like” rapper’s behavior and called his actions “possessive.” She too decided to stay quiet throughout the entire debacle and stay clear from Instagram.

T.I. later apologized for his insensitive comments after appearing on Jada Pinkett Smith‘s “Red Table Talk.” He apparently learned what he said was politically incorrect after facing a great deal of backlash.

“My intentions I think have been terribly misconstrued and misconceived,” the father of six said on the show’s Nov. 24 episode. “Let me go set this record straight: I never said I was in any exam room, that is an assumption, that is a falsity. I never said that it was being done present day as an 18-year-old, and I never said that her mother wasn’t present. Her mom was present every time.”

Deyjah Harris and T.I. (Photos: @princess_of_da_south/Instagram, @troubleman/Instagram)

He added that he was “incredibly apologetic” to Deyjah for discussing her personal business publicly and was “sensitive” to the delicate nature of the topic “for her.”

As for fans and social media users, they had mixed reactions to the rapper’s comments.

“I like that he was open for discussion, but I still feel like he justified his opinion. I’m not sure he gets it,” one person wrote.

Another added, “I dont think he really gets it. TI seems pretty stubborn & thinks hes always right so its a waste lol no ones saying dont protect your daughter they get that.”

“I knew Tip didn’t understand what he said when he made that statement about his daughter hymen. So glad he cleared it up. He’s a great guy!” a third fan said.