Kevin Hart Gets Candid About Relationship with Father in New Docuseries

Kevin Hart‘s six-part Netflix docuseries “Don’t F–k This Up” was released on Dec. 27 and is now available for streaming.

It’ll bring viewers behind the scenes of his career and go into his personal life, including the cheating scandal he was involved in two years ago.

Kevin Hart talked about his dad having COPD and their current relationship in a teaser for his new docuseries. (Photo: Maury Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images)

A video leaked of Hart appearing to have sex with a woman named Montia Sabbag, and Hart’s wife Eniko Parrish actually talks about it in the docuseries.

On Friday, the “Jumanji” actor posted a clip of “Don’t F–k This Up” to Instagram, but he didn’t show the part about Sabbag. Instead, he shared video of his father Henry Witherspoon and talked about his health challenges.

“My dad had lung cancer, beat that and I think now he has what they call COPD,” said Hart in the clip. “It affects his breathing. He needs air.”

Then, seconds later, the Philly raised funnyman said his current relationship with his dad is far from perfect in terms of having that special bond.

In his comedy routines, Hart talked about his father having addiction problems when he was growing up and how it affected things.

“You can’t fake a bond that’s not a bond,” he explained in the teaser. “There’s love. There’s father-son love, but that doesn’t mean that there’s a bond. That doesn’t mean there’s an inseparable bond. And that’s not given, that’s earned from anybody.”

Toward the end of the video, Witherspoon talked about how proud he is of his son and spoke of his altruism.

“I love my boy,” Witherspoon explained. “He loves his family. Not just his immediate family, he love all his family. I’m proud of what he’s become.”

“I’m glad God granted me the time to stay here to see this much,” he added. “I’m kinda low-keyed about it, but you say the wrong thing about my son, I’ll try to punch you dead in your face.”

Parrish can also be seen in the short clip, as well as their 2-year-old son Kenzo Hart.