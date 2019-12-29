‘Who’s the Non-MF’n Factor Now’: Fans Drool Over Tami Roman Slaying a Barely There Dress

Tami Roman is nearly putting it all on display as the year-end cover girl of Kontrol magazine.

From the hair, the barely there dress, sunglasses and body, Roman is reminding those who may have forgotten that she has and always will be a factor.

Tami Roman’s cover for Kontrol magazine. (Photo: @tamiroman/Instagram)

In her feature, the “Basketball Wives” O.G. is dishing on her secrets to the power of influence. Roman, the mother of two adult daughters Lyric and Jazz Anderson from previous marriage to former NBA baller Kenny Anderson, says she’s ending the year with a bang.

“This influence issue is very special to me because I try to lead my life with integrity, honesty and purpose. It’s very humbling to know people place value on my word and support my journey. I will continue to hold myself accountable, ensure my words stays my bond and govern myself accordingly with grace, style and excellence,” read the caption of the post announcing the cover and feature story.

Fans quickly swooped into the comments section, flooding the post with support and further hyping the 49-year-old up.

“Zamnnn ok sister you BETTA 😍😍”

“Hunni if you don’t work 💥💥”

“Keeping foot to neck chile #LoveIt”

A fan hilariously commented, “Who the non-MF’n factor now?! 🔥🔥,” throwing shade toward “BBW” cast member Evelyn Lozada, who famously told Roman she was a non-MF’n factor during a dispute in a season 2 episode of the show.

The post comes less than two weeks after the second-time wife sent fans into a frenzy over her youthful appearance. Roman married her longtime beau Reggie Youngblood in a secret ceremony August 18, 2018. Maybe good genes and love are both contributing factors to the reality TV star’s continued influence and good looks. Whatever it is, fans are thrilled to see this TV veteran continue to slay in her personal and professional ventures.

“I head into 2020 with my head held high, knowing that what God has for me is greater than anything I could imagine and I will continue believing in this better version of ME. Remember if I can…YOU DEFINITELY CAN TOO!