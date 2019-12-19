‘You Look Like JLo’: Fans Swoon Over Tami Roman’s Youthful and Swagged-Out Appearance

From “The Real World” to “Basketball Wives,” Tami Roman has consistently brought an entertaining storyline and head-turning looks to television screens and social media.

Roman recently revealed that she lost a lot of her tresses from the stress of going from black hair to blond.

Still, Roman, who shares daughters Lyric and Jazz Anderson with ex-husband and former NBA player Kenny Anderson, didn’t allow a minor hair setback stop her from serving up fresh looks.

Tami Roman: @tamiroman/Instagram

In a recent photo posted to Instagram, Roman stirred up buzz with her youthful appearance and looks that favored some of the music industry’s top female artists.

“You look like jlo,” and “You favor Cardi B on this picture” commented two fans.

“Didn’t know that was Tammy, she looks awesome 👏🏿”

Fans also pointed out how much the 49-year-old and her 22-year-old daughter Jazz look like twins, and that she seemed to be aging backward.

“Hi Jazz 😘😁😁😁”

“Aging backwards ❤️❤️❤️”

“😍 This is giving me limitless vibes 😍 you’re an inspiration.”

Speaking of youthfulness, Roman and her longtime love, Reggie Youngblood, who is 34, celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary August 17.

In 2018 rumors swirled of the two lovers being married, although Roman didn’t confirm the nuptials until June 5, 2019.

“Yall was made for each other”

“🙌🙌I love them 🤗🤗🤗 that’s real love”

“I am pushing and praying for your continued peace and blessings. ❤️❤️❤️”

The road to marriage was a bumpy one for the couple. Roman, who has suffered multiple miscarriages, has been outspoken with her concerns of trying to start a family with Youngblood.

“We knew this would be an uphill battle,” explained Roman to E! News in 2015.

The mastermind behind “Bonnet Chronicles” has yet to publicly revisit the couple’s journey into parenthood.