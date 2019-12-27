‘Two Beauties’: Malaysia Pargo’s Pic With ‘Bestie’ Bambi Leaves Fans Swooning

When “Basketball Wives” star Malaysia Pargo posted a photo of herself and best friend Bambi of “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” on Saturday, Dec. 21, it got plenty of attention.

And many said they not only found the two women beautiful, but they love their friendship.

Malaysia Pargo (left) shared a photo of herself and Adiz “Bambi” Benson (right) that people loved. (Photos: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images, Prince Williams/WireImage via Getty Images)

The photo shows the two reality stars in a close-up shot looking right at the camera.

Pargo is wearing a light-colored denim jacket in the pic with a pink shirt underneath, and Bambi — who shared a similar photo to her Instagram page — looks to be rocking a black and tan jacket.

Pargo’s post racked up 63,000 likes so far, with almost 400 comments, while the photo Bambi shared received a little over 24,000 likes and over 150 comments.

Underneath Pargo’s post, someone wrote the word “Besties” to describe the two ladies, and another used the word “Baddies,” while a third person wrote “Two beauties.”

And there were longer, wordier comments left as well.

“My girls sitting looking like some baby doll love it,” someone wrote underneath Pargo’s post.

“It’s good to see something real! #friends,” another Instagram user stated. “I’m here for the return of y’all 2 on tv. I mean whenever y’all ready 😆 🤗.”

“Ya’ll look like ya’ll are about to have some fun😊,” a third person chimed in.

It’s clear that Pargo is having a pretty good month as far as the social media compliments go, because she wowed many after sharing a photo of herself wearing long straight hair on Dec. 19.

And the basketball wife caused an equal amount of fuss when she uploaded a picture of herself sporting a T-shirt that read, “Always chase the Bag, never the Boy.”