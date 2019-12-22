‘Good Gawd’: Malaysia Pargo Drives Fans Wild With New Hair

Malaysia Pargo is ready to celebrate the holidays with a new hairdo.

The “Basketball Wives” reality star took to Instagram Thursday, Dec.19 uploading a photo of herself rocking a bone straight lace wig with a side part from Shimmer Elite Extensions.

Pargo also has two braids braided into the wig with gold accessories.

“The face you make when you get your hair done,” Pargo wrote for the caption before mentioning the hair company that provided the hair and her hairstylist.

(Photo: Malaysia Pargo/ @Malaysiainthecity Instagram)

The 39-year-old was feeling herself as she poked her tongue out for the photo. Fans were also here for Pargo’s look as they took to the reality star’s comments to compliment her new do.

“Gorgeous on you👍🏽.”

“🔥 good gawd good gawd.”

“PERIODT ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 HOT MALAYSIA NATURALLY Ain’t No Season JUST THE HAIR SLAYED LIKE THE HOT WEATHER ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

“Gorgeous hair. Love the 2 different colors.”

“I like this a lot 😍.”

“That hair tho😍👏🏽😍👏🏽.”

This isn’t the first time Pargo served a major look to her followers. The mother of three debuted a blonde hairdo on Saturday, Dec.7, while lounging in her home.

Pargo looked fashionably comfortable in her graphic t-shirt and money print leggings from Fashion Nova. She can be seen sitting on a flokati bench at the edge of her bed, resting her hand on her loose blonde curls.

The reality diva paired her looks with $950 Chanel sneakers, and to no surprise, Pargo’s comments were flooded with praises.

“Hair color on you is bomb!!!”

“Love that hair you’re pretty too .”

“The blonde looks good on you.”

“❤️ That blonde on you @malaysiainthecity.”

Pargo considers herself a hair connoisseur. In an interview with the Inquisitr, Pargo mentions that when she uses extensions, she makes sure to get high-quality hair.

“What I look for is hair that’s not processed,” she shared.

“If there’s a process to it, the hair’s not gonna shine the way you want it to, and it’s not gonna straighten the way you want it to. Some processed hair may work, but for the most part, extra virgin hair lasts longer.”