‘Issa Snack & Meal’: Angela Simmons Gives Fans a Photo to Feast Their Eyes On

“Growing up Hip Hop’s” Angela Simmons did not come play in a photo posted to Instagram in the days leading up to the Christmas holiday.

Simmons kept it simple, but if the saying “a picture is worth a thousand words” is true, then she said a whole lot more with her slay.

Dressed in a form fitting long-sleeved black top paired with black tights, a chic Santa Claus-like belt and laced black combat boots, Simmons gave fans more than an eyeful.

“How the F— you not wifed up yet, bruh…”

“Wine fine”

“Gorgeous heartbreaker beautiful 😍❤️🔥”

“Issa snack & meal 😋😘”

It’s been years since fans were first introduced to Rev. Run’s daughter on MTV’s hit show “Run’s House” in 2005. Since then she and older sister Vanessa Simmons have launched their successful Phat Farm sneaker line “Pastries,” run other business ventures, and become mothers.

The elder Simmons sister welcomed her and Michael Wayans’ daughter, Ava Marie Jean Wayans, in 2014. The younger Simmons welcomed son Sutton Joseph Tennyson Jr. in 2016 with then-fiancé Tennyson Sr. The couple didn’t last, and in 2018 Tennyson was fatally shot by an acquaintance at his Atlanta home.

Over the span of 14 years that fans have watched Angela Simmons blossom into womanhood, a few things have stood out: Her fan-adoring curves, her style and her passion for staying fit.

The 32-year-old founder of the Built Not Bought fitness program often posts videos of her workouts, inspiring fans to focus on personal health goals, and to accept their bodies despite the growing trend of plastic surgery to obtain flatter stomachs, larger backsides and fuller breasts.

Aside from her curvaceous figure that always sends admiring fans over the edge, Simmons recently made headlines over a rift in her friendship with “GUHH” cast mate Romeo Miller.

Miller has been cryptic and somewhat tight-lipped over what caused the longtime friends to grow apart, while Simmons has said she doesn’t know why they’re relationship soured.