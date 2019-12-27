‘Beyond Beautiful’: Toya Wright and Daughters Reginae Carter, Reign Rushing Leave Fans Melting With Touching Family Photo

Toya Wright, who now goes by her maiden name Johnson, celebrated the recent holiday season with her two lovely daughters Reginae Carter, 21, and Reign Rushing, 1.

The mother of two left fans gushing this week after she posted a gorgeous holiday photo of herself and her kids. She took to Instagram on Thursday morning and posted a Christmas pic of herself and her two daughters frolicking on a couch in their pajamas.

(From left) Reginae Carter, Toya Johnson and 1-year-old Reign Rushing. @toyajohnson/Instagram

Johnson cradled her toddler in her arms as Carter reached over to seemingly tickle baby Reign. The trio flashed big smiles as Johnson captioned her post, “Merry Christmas from me and my girls! 🎅🏾🎄🎁.”

The “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle” stars’ post garnered 212,000 likes and a wave of compliments.

“Merry Xmas to you and your girls lots of joy and laughter 😍 I love it so gorgeous”

“This is beyond beautiful. Look at little Reigny to cute. Merry Christmas to you @toyajohnson & @colormenae #HappyHolidays 😘”

“Yess I love photos of you and the girls! Aww what a beautiful family 😍😍😍 Merry Christmas can’t wait to see more pics!”

“This is the perfect picture look at little Reign! Merry Christmas to you ladies 💘”

Carter also shared the beautiful family portrait to her personal Instagram page and wrote in the caption, “Merry Christmas from my family to yours 🎅❤️,” which also left her fans fawning.

(From left) Reign Rushing, Toya Johnson, Reginae Carter, Anita Johnson. (Photo: @toyajohnson/Instagram)

Johnson shares Carter with ex-husband and rapper Lil Wayne, whom she divorced in 2006, and baby Reign with her new fiancé Robert “Red” Rushing.

She recently announced her and Rushing’s engagement to her seven million followers via Instagram on Tuesday, Nov. 26, and thanked Rushing for being “all of what a man should be.”

“Yes! Yes! And Yes!” the television personality captioned a photo of herself holding her fiancé’s hand, with her engagement ring in clear view. “For humbling my spirit, for restoring my faith in love, for raising the bar, for being all of what a man should be. For each of these and more I SAY YES! Looking forward to forever with you.”