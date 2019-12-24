‘Yess Miss Johnson!’: Toya Wright Confirms Name Change After Engagement With Robert Rushing

It looks like Toya Wright is now going by her maiden name Johnson.

That’s right! The “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle” star apparently has officially dropped her ex-husband Mickey “Memphitz” Wright‘s last name just weeks after getting engaged to her longtime companion Robert “Red” Rushing.

Related: 5 Facts About Toya Wright’s Boyfriend Robert “Red” Rushing

Toya Johnson. @toyajohnson/Instagram via photographer @freddyoart/Instagram

Saturday afternoon, Toya took to Instagram and shared a beauty post of herself rocking a pink chiffon blouse, denim jeans and sandal heels while at an Atlanta event. In her photo caption, she announced her maiden name, writing, “The return of Toya Johnson.✨.”

She also changed her Instagram @ handle from “@toyawright” to “@toyajohnson.”

Several fans noticed the name change and reacted.

“Yesssss misss Johnson!! That’s right got that name change 💪🏾 hey TJ gurl!🙌”

“Yessssssss!!!! Now it’s time to Rush down the aisle 😍. Toya Rushing about to be mf 😍”

“Oh wow 😮 but u gonna be sumthin else in a few minutes. About to be Mrs. Rushing‼️😍 come thru with the name change!”

“Yasssss Toya Johnson is Backkk !!! ❤️❤️ Toya rushing in the making and I’m here for it.”

Toya’s name change comes nearly three weeks after she announced her and Rushing‘s engagement.

She shared the wonderful news to her seven million followers via Instagram on Tuesday, Nov. 26, and thanked Rushing for being “all of what a man should be.”

“Yes! Yes! And Yes!” the mother of two captioned a photo of herself holding her fiancé’s hand, with her engagement ring in clear view. “For humbling my spirit, for restoring my faith in love, for raising the bar, for being all of what a man should be. For each of these and more I SAY YES! Looking forward to forever with you.”

Toya Johnson and Robert “Red” Rushing. (Photo: @toyawright via photographer @cyndiivee_/Instagram)

During the first two seasons of “Friends & Family Hustle,” Toya expressed her fear of marrying Rushing after her previous failed marriages to rapper Lil Wayne and music producer Memphitz. In 2006 she divorced Wayne, whom she shares 21-year-old Reginae Carter with, and her marriage to Wright ended in divorce in 2016.

Robert and Toya share 1-year-old daughter Reign Rushing, whom they welcomed in February 2018. Wedding details for their special day have yet to be released.