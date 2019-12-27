‘All I See Is Her’: Tami Roman Reflects on Late Mother in Latest Pic, Fans Show Support

It’s been seven years since former “Basketball Wives” reality star Tami Roman’s mother passed away from cancer.

Nadine Buford often made appearances throughout the “Basketball Wives” series and Roman’s first reality show, “The Real World” in 1993.

Buford’s bold personality shined through television screens, and Roman is missing the light of her life.

Tami Roman. @tamiroman/Instagram

The 49-year-old also took to Instagram earlier this week to tell fans how much she is starting to resemble her mother.

“You can run, try to hide, fight it with all your might; but one day you’ll wake up & realize you’ve turned into your mother 😂😂😂,” Roman wrote for the caption.

“I’m actually ok with that but SHEESH all I see is her in this pic. #missingmymommy type of day #IKnowMyLashLifting #IDontCare 😂,” she added.

Fans took to the reality diva’s comments to send words of support.

“🙏🏾 I’m sure she’s proud of u and watching ova u. Continue with your greatness 💛💚.”

“🙏🏾💙🙏🏾 Prayers going up for you I just had my moms going home services yesterday😢 so I understand the mood.”

“Twins I tell ya TWINS🤗.”

“🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Sending you a Big Warm Hug 🤗 @tamiroman.”

“Your Mother was So Beautiful Tami ❤.”

“God Bless your Mom, she made a BEAUTIFUL daughter ❤️👏❤️.”

This isn’t the first time Roman shared her grief with followers. On July 28, Roman reflected on her late mother’s birthday via Instagram.

“Happy birthday mommy! The last picture I took with the love of my life. All I see in you is beauty and strength, not the workings of the enemy… Cancer,” Roman wrote in the caption.

“I miss you & will do my best to live life in excellence for you and me! My angel, I love you! ,” she added.

Tami Roman (right) with mother Nadine Buford. (Photo: @tamiroman/Instagram)

Fans shared birthday wishes for Buford and their condolences to Roman.

“Happy bday mom! Her energy will continue to travel with u always.”

“I’ll never forget how she had your back on RW She was an amazing mommy to you and was there to wipe your tears. I always thought back then Ima be a mom like that. And I am. So thank you to your mommy for showing me that example on TV as a young girl. Love you too, Tami.”

In the comments, fans also pointed out the resemblance between Roman and Buford.

“Y’all look just alike happy heavenly birthday!”

“You are her twin Happy birthday Queen ”

Before her passing, Roman confided in her mother on “Basketball Wives” about being molested, in which Buford broke down for her daughter.

Despite their turbulent relationship as mother and daughter, Buford’s death sparked a wave of emotions from Roman.

“My pain runs deep; my heartaches, my soul mourns – I have NEVER felt this way in my entire life,” Roman penned in an Instagram post. “My mother is no longer with me, and I may never be the same. Jesus…be with me and my daughters.”