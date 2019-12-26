‘Close Ya Damn Legs’: Joseline Hernandez Falls Under Fire for Latest Provocative Post

Joseline Hernandez received a bit of backlash this week from her fans after she posed “inappropriately” in a photo.

The former “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star celebrated Christmas “Puerto Rican Princess”-style with a super suggestive picture. She took to Instagram and uploaded an image of herself posing on a couch with her legs wide open. She wore a black peplum top and nude colored pants.

Modeling in front of ATM-inspired artwork, Hernandez captioned her post “Merry Christmas bitchessss and get you some money 💰👅.”

Joseline Hernandez. @joseline/Instagram

Although she received over 30,000 likes on her post, several fans slammed her for posing provocatively.

“Don’t go back to being trashy you were doing so good. Remember your little girl will see this 🤦🏽”

“Close ya damn legs .. Nobody degrades themselves more than women themselves”

“Close those legs really 🤦🏽‍♂️ wyd out here. This aint it. Your daughter looking up to you”

Others defended Hernandez against naysayers.

‘They her legs why ya’ll worried about them. Joseline do your thang boo ❤️🎄.”

“@joseline you doin thang. Stop hating she’s a damn mom to.”

The self-proclaimed Puerto Rican Princess has yet to respond to these detractors, but she told the Huffington Post during a 2017 interview that she’s often unfazed in general by the criticism she receives.

“Everybody’s able to say whatever they want, feel however they feel, and it’s not really a big deal to me because if I choose to live my life in front of the media then I need to take what they give,” she said.

As for Hernandez’s 3-year-old daughter, Stevie J., who is Hernandez’s ex-fiancé, he was reportedly awarded primary custody of their daughter last month.

(Friom left to right) DJ. Balistic Beats, Joseline Hernandez, Faith Evans, Bonnie Bella and Stevie J. (Photo: @joseline/Instagram)

Court documents apparently obtained by Bossip say the father of six was granted full custody and will serve as the toddler’s primary custodial parent until their next court hearing in February 2020. Hernandez has been granted visitation.

Hernandez has yet to speak on those specific reports, but she’s previously blasted the media for reporting on her child custody case, saying, “My first born harder than a lot of you niggas. … The Primary custody of my daughter belongs to her Mother and her Father. Is sad that you so call reporters obtain fake paperwork to ruin relationships.”

Stevie J. and the mother of one are currently co-parenting their daughter.