‘Thighs Never Fail’: Ashanti Proves She’s ‘Thick as Grits’ by Showing Off Her Curves in This Sexy Pic

Ashanti oozed sex appeal this month after showing off her flawless beauty and hourglass figure.

The 39-year-old crooner performed at the Golden 1 Center arena in Sacramento, California, on Dec. 7 and gave her fans more than enough to look at. She took the stage wearing a black tank top and matching leather pants, a Fendi fur coat and gunmetal body chain.

Ashanti accessorized her onstage look with oversized silver hoops and bone-straight black tresses. Looking off to one side and posing with her hand on her hip, the “Rain on Me” singer showed off her bodacious figure.

Ashanti. @ashanti/Instagram via photographer @wilfordlenov/Instagram

On Dec. 18 she posted to Instagram the photo from the concert appearance and captioned it with two black heart emojis and added in another, “Ooooooo I love it when I hear your name.”

Her image racked up more than 58,000 likes and a slew of compliments.

“Thick as grits 🔥 and just sexy as can be Ashanti 💯. You always been my crush 🥰 please come strap me in!”

“Them thighs never fail omg 😮🍫 that booty is popping queen good job. Sexy as hell”

“The slay queen!! 🤩 you look amazing! You are so gorgeous and flawless 😍 love how classy you are”

“Damn @ashanti look good she feeling fierce 🔥😏 I see you got IT on lock #Power #BlackLove #BlackMagic 💪”

Ashanti. (Photo: @ashanti/Instagram)

During an interview with Buzzfeed in 2017, Ashanti claimed she was learning to embrace her body as is even as she tries to stayin tip-top shape.

“I’m embracing who I am naturally,” she said. “I work with an herbalist, I do detoxes, I juice. … I’m heavy with my kales and ginger, it’s very important to be aware of what you’re putting in your body.”

She also opened up to Parade back in April and dished the tea on her current fitness routine.

“I try to get four to five days in a week with my trainer,’ she said. ‘We do weight training, cardio, running. … Sometimes [my trainer] has me work on mobility, other times endurance, and then we’ll go for strength. I think it’s important to mix it up and hit different parts of your body.”