‘Cut Up Beautiful’: Ashanti Shuts It Down in Red Minidress

Singer Ashanti is forever going up on the ‘Gram with her stylish photos and a face beat by some of the most coveted hands in the makeup industry.

Whether in a bikini, pantsuit, or a short dress, the former “Princess of Murder Inc. Records” always serves a look that leaves fans drooling.

Such was the case when she posted a photo of the Baotranchi red python vinyl wraparound bodysuit dress she wore for her appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.”

“Youu betta gon’ girl with them thick thighs 😻.”

“Damn baaaad 🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️.”

‘Cut up beautiful.”

“Legs for yearssssss!”

“Sexy as always 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️💯💯💯💯💯”

Even the luxury high-fashion brand had to post a video of the singer to its Instagram, captioning it “ASHANTI is pure PERFECTION.”

Despite enduring a recent foot surgery, which resulted in her wearing a boot decked out with Chanel brooches, not even her medical footwear could get in the way her flaunting her thighs.

“The swag will not be denied!!”

“Mannnnnn even that boot is sexy 😍😍😍😍😍”

“With the bootie on and all. Still hit that pose 👑”

“Foot surgery in Nov but nothing stop miss Ashanti shes unstoppable ❤️❤️❤️ “

During the “Watch What Happens Live” interview, Nelly’s former love interest dodged questions about BET “Tales” creator Irv Gotti who said on “Growing Up Hip Hop: New York” and later “The Wendy Williams Show” that he dated the singer in the 2000s.

She promptly responded by plugging her latest single and upcoming tour forever keeping it cute for the camera.

“I feel like I have a single out called ‘Pretty Little Thing’ featuring Afro Beat. It’s so hot, I’m on two tours this year, one in the U.S. and one in the U.K., and a movie coming out this Saturday and I’m very excited. Bloop!”