‘Forever Grateful:’ Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Tapped as Recording Academy’s Industry Icons Honoree

In the late ’90s, there was much talk within music industry circles about Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Bad Boy label partnering with Clive Davis’ Arista Records for distribution, marketing and other things.

In fact, Davis had so much faith in the young executive at that time that he gave him a $50 million advance, which made headlines.

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been named the 2020 Grammy Salute To Industry Icons honoree. (Photo: Craig Barritt / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images)

Fast forward 20 years later to Wednesday, Dec. 18, and it was announced that the Recording Academy has named Combs the 2020 Grammy Salute To Industry Icons honoree, an honor that will be presented to him by Davis at the Arista chief’s annual Pre-Grammy Gala on Jan. 25.

Some of those previously given the honor include Jay-Z, Antonio “L.A.” Reid and Berry Gordy. And in a statement, Combs acknowledged the full circle moment of being named and the fact the honor is coming from Davis.

“Clive Davis and Arista Records gave me a chance when I was starting Bad Boy Records. He was one of the first industry executives to really believe in me. I’m forever grateful for him,” said Combs. “To be honored at this year’s Pre-Grammy Gala and receive the Industry Icons Award is truly a blessing.”

The president and CEO of the Recording Academy, Deborah Dugan, also issued a statement.

“For nearly three decades, Diddy has fused his boundless creativity and sharp entrepreneurial spirit to create timeless art and build brands and institutions that have shifted our global music culture,” she stated.

“By bringing the music and lifestyle of East Coast hip-hop to the masses, he was an early reminder of music’s unifying ability to flip our perceptions and broaden our connections to all corners of the world,” added Dugan.

The announcement of Combs being honored could be considered a late birthday present, since he celebrated turning 50 on Saturday at his Los Angeles mansion.

Some of those who attended included Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Pharrell Williams, Lil’ Kim, Quavo, Saweetie and Kelly Rowland.