‘Who All Gonna Be Over There??’: Fans in Stitches After 50 Cent Clowns Jay-Z’s Expression in Birthday Pic With Kanye at Diddy’s Soirée

Sean “Diddy” Combs had his 50th birthday party on Saturday at his home in the Holmby Hills section of Los Angeles. And perhaps not surprisingly, all kinds of celebrities were in attendance.

Some of the guests who showed up included Jay-Z and Kanye West, who haven’t had the best relationship over the past few years. In fact, the two were seen together in a photo that was taken at the party, and Combs as well as Pharrell Williams were in it too.

Then on Monday, Dec. 16, 50 Cent posted one of the pics that showed all four men, and he poked fun at Jay-Z’s expression. That’s because it looked like the “Reasonable Doubt” rhymer didn’t like that West was at the party, much less in the photo with him.

“👀man this is funny sh–,” wrote 50 in the caption of his post.

And underneath the picture itself was the legend “This is exactly why I ask, who all gonna be over there??”

In a measly two hours, the post drew almost 7,500 comments, and many found 50’s post pretty comical. People gave their own theories as to what happened when the photo was taken.

“Kanye like it’s good vibes talk and jay look like n—a I’m finna leave 😂,” one person wrote.

“#JayZ didn’t know #Trump’s Puppet Kanye West was going to be over there talking that Maga Bull Sh-t,” another one of 50’s followers commented.

“Standing there looking like a strong single mother 😫,” a third person wrote about Jay.

The problems between West and the Brooklyn native seemingly came to a head in 2016, after the “Jesus is King” creator blasted him and his wife Beyoncé in Sacramento, California, on his “Saint Pablo Tour.”

It was after West’s wife Kim Karsdashian got robbed and held hostage in Paris, and he said Jay-Z didn’t call him about it.

“Jay-Z, call me, bruh,” said West on stage. “You still ain’t called me. Jay-Z, I know you got killers. Please don’t send them at my head. Please call me. Talk to me like a man.”

“Beyoncé, I was hurt,” the GOOD Music founder also said. “Because I heard that you said you wouldn’t perform unless you won Video of the Year over me. … Sometimes we be playing the politics too much and forget who we are just to win.”

As far as the photo 50 posted, he decided to share one of the shots that showed the men standing before they actually posed. So chances are Jay was just fine with West being at the party.

In fact, other photos show the two moguls looking happy to see each other.

Kanye West (left) and Jay-Z (right) attend Sean Diddy Combs’ 50th birthday celebration. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images)



