‘Before Y’all Start’: Rasheeda and Kirk Frost Fans Defend Them Against Naysayers as They Celebrate Wedding Anniversary

Rasheeda Frost and her husband Kirk Frost celebrated two decades of marriage this week.

The “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” fashionista took to Instagram on Tuesday night and posted a photo of herself and the D-Lo Entertainment manager dressed to the nines, apparently for their anniversary celebration. Rasheeda sported a gorgeous black evening dress, sandal heels and bright yellow fur coat. Kirk matched his wife’s fly swag and rocked black slacks, a black and red floral blazer, and black sneakers.

Posing together for a romantic couple pic, the 37-year-old Rasheeda added in her caption, “The road isn’t always smooth but I couldn’t image traveling it with anyone but you! #happy20yearsanniversary @frost117 I love you! #dec18th #dafrost #20years #happyanniversary.”

Rasheeda Frost and Kirk Frost. @rasheeda/Instagram

A few social media users immediately trolled the couple’s post.

“Sis he’s never goin to get it. He messes up every year. Get a new man cause he ain’t the one!”

“Now Rasheeda 🙄🤣 you know you forcing this marriage on us, please leave him already.”

Although some folks attacked Rasheeda’s post with her husband, others quickly jumped to their defense.

“Everybody judging their marriage is single and miserable af. Happy Anniversary 🍾,” one fan wrote. “I’m glad y’all stayed together. Beautiful couple #frostsforever.”

Another commented, “Before y’all start in these comments, that’s her best friend. Her kids daddy. Her business partner. Her life partner. It would be hard for anyone to walk away. No judgement.”

Rasheeda and Kirk share two children together, Ky Frost, 19, and 6-year-old Karter Frost.

The Pressed boutique owner’s loving anniversary post to her husband comes months after Kirk was accused of trying to shoot his shot at their “LHHATL” cast mate Pooh Hicks.

(From left) Kirk Frost, Rasheeda Frost, Pooh Hicks. (Photos: @rasheeda/Instagram, @theonlymspooh/Instagram)

Hicks claimed Kirk slid into her direct messages on social media and wrote in a series of now-deleted tweets, “@Rasheeda You going to have to tell Kirk to stay out of my dm’s 😩 I’m a married woman like you and it’s disrespectful!”

Rasheeda and Kirk both have remained silent about Pooh’s infidelity rumors.

The supposed happily married couple reconciled their marriage during the “LHHATL” season 7 after he fathered a love child with former stripper Jasmine Washington. Last season it was also revealed that Rasheeda also had stepped outside of their marriage, saying they’ve been through a “whole a lot of s–t” during their years of marriage.