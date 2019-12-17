‘Sexy Ass Couple’: ‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’ Fans Urge Ryan Henry to Get Together With Miss Kitty After They’re Spotted Flirting

It’s safe to say “Black Ink Crew: Chicago” viewers wouldn’t mind Ryan Henry starting a romance with New York’s Miss Kitty.

In the most recent storyline of the “Black Ink Crew” New York season, Kitty was accused of sleeping with Henry while they were in New Orleans over the summer for a tattoo convention. However, the 9MAG owner denied ever crossing the line with Kitty, who also claimed the allegations were lies.

Nevertheless, in a teaser for the Dec. 18 episode, both Henry and Kitty are shown getting quite flirty with each other. Kitty apparently takes a trip out to Chicago after getting fired by “Black Ink” owner Ceaser Emanuel and links up with Henry at a bar.

Ryan Henry and Miss Kitty. (Photos: VH1 screen grabs)

As Henry talks about looking for a woman to add to his 9MAG crew, in walks Kitt, wearing a super-sexy black dress and heels. The tattoo shop owner walks over to her and is instantly greeted by a smile. Kitty twirls Henry’s curly hair and says, “It looks good though.”

When Henry asks Kitty if she was talking about his hair or him “looking good,” she replies, “Both.”

“Black Ink Crew: Chicago” viewers were happy to see Henry and Kitty reunite and urged the two to start dating.

“Seeeeeeee this energy she giving Ryan means give me 🍆 please lol 😂 he started it though. They would make a sexy ass couple”

“Yesssssss Kitty and Ryan!!! Cease ‘uglass’ was worried bout if she messed with Ryan or not, well he ran her right into Ryan’s arms 😍. I’m here for it”

“I would luv to see Kitty n Ryan hit it off! That would be one sexy lovestory unfolding!😍”

“Kitty and Ryan do look good together. Raise of hearts whose hear for kitty and ryan bomb asf 💞”

Earlier last month, Henry addressed the rumors surrounding him and Kitty, saying, “I ain’t hit nothing, man. Whatever they said I did, I ain’t did nothing. I ain’t did or said nothing. Ain’t nobody did nothing.”