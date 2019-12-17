‘Get Over it Already’: ‘LHHNY’ Fans Urge Chrissy Lampkin and Yandy Smith-Harris to Quash ‘Old Beef’ After They Come Face to Face

It looks like Chrissy Lampkin and Yandy Smith-Harris won’t be mending their friendship anytime soon.

The season premiere of “Love and Hip Hop: New York” got off to an explosive start on Monday night after Lampkin came face to face with Smith-Harris for the first time in eight years. The two ladies had a big falling-out years ago after having a disagreement about their roles in rapper Jim Jones’ life.

Around 2012, Smith-Harris used to manage Jones, Lampkin’s longtime boyfriend. However, Lampkin felt Smith-Harris overstepped her boundaries as Jones’ manager when she began questioning why the rapper was spending money on her.

Chrissy Lampkin (left) and Yandy Smith-Harris (right). (Photos: @chrissylampkin/Instagram, VH1 screen grab)

“You started to do things outside of your spectrum of work,” Lampkin told the mother of two during their meeting on Monday night’s episode. “You started to question what he was doing for me and where he was spending his money. … I felt like you crossed the line.”

Smith-Harris defended herself and told Lampkin that she was only doing her job at the time. She claimed that Jones’ accountant called her and told her that the rapper had to limit his spending due to his mortgage being “backed up.”

Things took a left when Lampkin suggested Smith-Harris was lying. Additionally, the music manager confronted Lampkin about treating her as “the help” while she managed Jones. She claimed the couple didn’t want to see her prosper from her management position.

Lampkin and Smith-Harris went back and forth for minutes before Lampkin threatened to slap Smith-Harris and stormed out of the club they’d met in.

“LHHNY” viewers felt both co-stars were wrong and needed to quash their old feud once and for all.

“I wish they move tf on already! 🙄 they both needed a storyline so bad. Y’all beef was 8 years ago! It’s not that serious”

“Chrissy is the definition of bothered. Bothered women always want to dig up old dirt. Chile anybody with a life can’t remember what happened 8 years ago. Bye Chrissy. “

“This is stale just hug it out already!!! Y’all too old to be beefing damn near 10 years later. Who cares get over it already!”

“Who brings up 8 year old drama? I thought this was gonna be better…NOPE. Yandy was outaline back then 🤔😒 but who cares. just make up!”