‘Baddest Puta’: Joseline Hernandez Sets the ‘Gram Ablaze With Enticing Blond Bombshell Look

“Love and Hip Hop” star Joseline Hernandez is clearly a sight to see, according to her fans.

The 33-year-old mother took social media by surprise this week after debuting her new edgy hairdo and style. She took to Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 17, and uploaded multiple pictures of herself rocking platinum-blond ringlets.

In one photo, Hernandez fiercely posed against a wall while wearing a sexy black halter top and a pair of black leather pants. She showed off her high-glam makeup look and vibrant blond tresses. The television personality added in her caption, “#PuertoRicanPrincess,” and wrote in a separate post, “It takes just 2! My babies!”

Joseline Hernandez. @joseline/Instagram

Hernandez’s tempting photos garnered the likes of 45,000 fans and a mass of compliments.

“U look beautiful mama 😻🔥 the baddest puta. Nobody can’t slow you down 😘 keep SHINING PUERTORICAN PRINCESS 👑”

” 💓👍🏾you so f–king fine barbie 👣doll dolled up and fine 👍🏾it just takes two I 👣love your ways of living”

“Now u rocking the blonde like that stop stop they can’t handle all that sexy at one time stop showing of my Puerto Rican queen 🌹🔥🍒yea that’s some deep sexy 😘”

“U look really bomb girl ✨ yeeee push thru baby these hoes cant f–k with u lovin the blond babe 💦”

The former “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” actress has been a trending topic lately on social media after appearing on the new trailer for the third season of “LHHMIA.”

Hernandez initially left the “LHHATL” franchise in 2017 after starring on the show for six seasons. She claimed the show’s producer, Mona Scott-Young, kept trying to portray her in a negative light after consistently playing old fight clips of her.

Joseline Hernandez. (Photo: @joseline/Instagram)

“I quit the show, so now you wanna run back these plays that I did 3 years ago,” Hernandez said in 2017 in a now-deleted Instagram clip. “What you trynna down play me for? I’m a mother…what’s goo with you? .You mad because you owe money and ya’ll on some bullsh-t.”

Nevertheless, viewers will get a chance to watch Hernandez make her grand return to television on Monday, Jan. 6, when “LHHMIA” premieres on VH1.