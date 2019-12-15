‘The Realest’: Ashanti Stars in New Lifetime Movie That Has Fans Ready for The Holidays

Ashanti is “Always On Time,” especially this holiday season. The songstress is starring in the Lifetime holiday movie titled “A Christmas Winter Song.” The film aired on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 8 p.m.

She posted a photo of herself during her appearance on “The Real” with the show’s title in the background. The letter “a” was replaced with a Christmas tree with the show’s vibrant colors.

“When the title fits,” the 39-year-old captioned the photo.

(Photo: Ashanti/@Ashanti Instagram)

Fans were ecstatic to know that the “Baby Baby” singer was showing off her acting chops yet again.

“Ahhh, I see what I did there 💪🏿🔥 nice attire too.”

“The realest*** @ashanti 😘🌹🔥.”

“Gorgeous as always! @ashanti can’t wait to see the movie tonight 🥰.”

“I so loved your movie Christmas winter song. Yay, we love you, girl.”

“@ashanti Is ‘A Christmas Winter Song’ going to be out in the UK?” one fan asked the Grammy award winner.

Ashanti plays the character Clio, an owner of a Christmas shop who meets Fred (played by Stan Shaw), an unemployed jazz singer. Fred appears in Clio’s life when he’s most needed.

“Unfortunately, I lose my dad,” Ashanti said about the film in an interview with United Press International.

“Me and my dad have an amazing relationship, and we do this thing for the community every Christmas. I’m just so down and depressed, I kind of shy away from it. A stranger whom I meet reminds me so much of my dad, and he kinda brings that spirit back to me.”

Not to be mistaken with a holiday romance, the character Clio is married. In the plot, Fred helps her get through the holidays.

Clio learns how to deal with grief in “A Christmas Winter Song,” so the singer feels as though the film can still be seen even after the holidays.

“What I like about it is it transcends through Christmas, and I feel like the message can live on,” she told UPI. “It’s not just designated only for Christmas.”

“I could still see this playing on Lifetime in July,” she added. “That’s what I like about it.”

Ashanti has released several Christmas projects throughout her career, including “Ashanti’s Christmas.” in 2003 and her EP “A Wonderful Christmas with Ashanti” in 2013. She also appeared in “Christmas In The City” in 2013.

Check out the recent “A Christmas Winter Song” air times below.

Thursday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 19, at 11 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 24, at 11 a.m.