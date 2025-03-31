‘No’: Mark Consuelos Leaves Wife Kelly Ripa Speechless After Rejecting Her Request to ‘Hard Launch’ Their Relationship on Social Media

Kelly Ripa is ready to take a big step with her husband, Mark Consuelos.

On a recent episode of “Live With Kelly and Mark,” the two co-hosts and married couple had a playful discussion regarding whether or not they should “hard launch” their relationship on social media.

“Do you know what a hard launch is?” Ripa playfully asked Consuelos on the Monday, March 24, episode.

Consuelos seemed to want to avoid the conversation as he quickly replied, “No.”

His wife of 30 years went on to explain that hard launching is a new-age concept that involves introducing your romantic partner to your Instagram followers. Ripa then took a moment to point out that she and Consuelos had “officially never” done that, regardless of her joining social media in the early 2000s.

The crowd laughed as she pestered her husband about doing a hard launch, claiming “Instagram makes it real. That’s where all the reality happens.”

Consuelos quickly rebuts with, “I read this study where the happiest couples don’t post pictures of themselves.”

“Well you must be freakin’ thrilled,” Ripa replies, leaving everyone in an uproar.

Decider shared a clip of the funny duo’s segment on its Instagram page and surprisingly caught some mixed reviews about what seemed to be witty banter between a husband and wife.

“That’s hysterical,” said one fan before dropping tons of laughing emojis.

Another pointed out that Ripa’s sense of humor is a birthright. “That was funny… I’ll give her that… she’s got the Jersey Girl in her forever.”

But some are over the cute couple act. The views were similar when Page Six shared the clip as well.

One fan reassured the couple a hard launch wasn’t needed, “We know!! it’s okay,” followed up by one who said, “They are super great! She’s funny and he’s hot. I love the way he looks at her.”

It’s unclear when Consuelos joined social media, but his second post, shared in 2012, features Ripa in a pink shirt with the bright royal blue water as her backdrop.

While they didn’t make the official hard launch post on Instagram, the two are plastered all over each other’s accounts.

Ripa, who even has Mrs. Consuelos in her Instagram bio, has countless photos of herself and her better half at award shows, with family and on the set at work. She most recently posted a sweet birthday message to her husband on his birthday on March 30.

The mother of three also has images of their television hard launch, which captures the first date the couple met in 1995 when Consuelos auditioned for the role of Mateo Santos on “All My Children.”

Santos would become Ripa’s character Hayley Vaughan’s love interest, and they began dating shortly afterward.

The idea behind their television show, “Live with Kelly,” has been a conversation topic since April 3, 1983.