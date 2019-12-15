‘Somebody Give Her a Show’: Phaedra Parks New Pic Has Fans Missing Her From Reality Television

OK, Auntie Phae Phae! The former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” reality star is continuing to live her best life. Phaedra Parks strutted her stuff on Instagram Thursday, Dec.12, after attending The Points Guy Awards in New York on Monday.

Parks rocked a light blue faux fur coat with a ruffled champagne pink gown with a belt cinched at the waist, gold earrings, and bracelets.

“When @thepointsguy has his annual #tpgawards show it’s really a #party 🎉,” she wrote for the caption. “I love you @briankelly for bringing me and some of my fave gal pals together to celebrate travel and you-my love 😘❣️stylist: @fiskanistyle @theivyshowroom MUA: The Queen of Shade aka ME #travel.”

Stylist Fiskani, who owns The Ivy Showroom, styled Parks for the event. Fans were loving the Queen of Clapbacks’ new look.

“You’re simply FABULOUS 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

“I say hella yes to this dress and to the figure supporting it….so fine so fine…so fine😚😍😎.”

“Looking good like always, bae😍🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

“Ok, miss thing I love that dress,” one fan wrote to Parks. “You absolutely look beautiful. Do you donate to charity? If so, my middle name is Charity. Lol, Pay it forward. Lol.”

Parks hasn’t appeared on “RHOA” since the show’s season 9 four-part reunion.

Parks joined the Bravo series in 2010.

However, following making shocking allegations that “RHOA” cast mate Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker wanted to drug fellow co-star Porsha Williams and sexually take advantage of her, things went downhill.

“I repeated it because I heard it. Something was brought to me,” Parks admitted during the season 9 finale. “I repeated what someone told me. I shouldn’t have repeated it. I screwed up. I’m sorry.”

Unfortunately, Parks’ rumor-spreading got her canned from the show. Still, some fans miss Parks from their television screens, asking for cameras to be on her once again.

“Somebody give her a show 😩😩😩 We miss you.”

“Phaedra, can you please make a YouTube channel or something? You can monetize and go live and chat with us. We miss you, girl! ☹️❤️.”

There’s no telling when or if Parks will return to reality television, but at least fans can see the fashionista on their social media timelines.