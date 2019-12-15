‘Nene Thee Stallion’’: Nene Leakes Shuts Down the Internet in ‘Sexy Lingerie’

Nene Leakes heated up Instagram timelines on her birthday, Friday, Dec.13.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” diva gave fans a pic of herself in a black lingerie leotard covered with a long sheer black robe with faux fur on the shoulders, sleeves, and train.

“Sagittarius! One time for the Birthday Chick,” Leakes wrote for the caption.

The 52-year-old’s pic didn’t stop fans from complimenting her youthful looks and curves.

“Mrs. Leakes ain’t never losing it #blackdontcrack #richrich.”

“Nene Thee Stallion!!!”

“Yasss ms legs, she has arrived hunaayyy 😂.”

“Aging backward hunnii! 🤩❤️❤️.”

“Out here looking better some of these 20-year-olds ❤️ Happy Birthday 🎂.”

“Daaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaamn 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” another fan wrote to the reality star.

While Leakes’ comments were filled with mostly birthday wishes, some social media users were accusing Leakes of overdoing plastic surgery and photo editing in her photo.

“Lol, she does not look like that in person. We all know that. Lol who they think they can fool with all these filters, photoshop that almost erased their face. Lol.”

“Oooh. Photoshop for the Win HUNTYYYYYY 💅🏾💅🏾💅🏾.”

“That don’t look like her; she be getting so much surgery done. She’s unnoticeable.”

“Who the hell is that?”

“Good ole photoshop worked for u sis.”

“They need to stop with this photoshop! Nene don’t REALLY look like that.”

Leakes might have received pushback on the photo from other social media users, but the reality star usually receives favorable views on her posts.

On Saturday, Dec.7, Leakes posted a simple selfie while attending the Urban One Honor event.

“SWIPE: Urban One Honor! Thanks Kathy Hughes for an amazing nite! Job well done,” Leakes wrote for the caption.

Fans admired Leakes’ picture.

“Mrs. NeNe Leakes, you are a stunningly gorgeous sister.❤️❤️❤️💯💯💯🙌.”

“NeNe, you are so beautiful. This is a gorgeous pic of you.”

“Gorgeous slay, Mrs. Leakes 🔥🔥🔥.”

“You look amazing!”

Well, love her or hate her, Leakes looks like she’s enjoying another year around the globe. You can catch the reality television queen every Sunday at 8 p.m. on Bravo.