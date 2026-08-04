‘Daddy, I Don’t Want You to Go to Jail!’: White Chicago Woman Demands That Black Father Show ID While at Pool with Sons, Then Calls Cops On Him

A Black father is calling out a Chicago Karen after she called the police on him for not giving her his identification.

Leo Sullivan posted the videos from his visit to Chicago on Facebook Monday. He and his family were staying with friends at their apartment, according to his social media.

In the video, Sullivan and his two sons were sitting by the apartment complex pool when two women approached them and asked to see his ID.

A Chicago Karen reportedly called the police on Leo Sullivan (right) and his family. (Photos: Facebook/Leo Sullivan)

“I’m the only Black man out here,” Sullivan said. He told the women that he knew residents at the complex.

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According to the father, both women worked at the complex. He said the woman in white started talking to police on the phone before he hit record.

“Now she’s gonna call the police on me, in front of my children,” Sullivan said. “Not only that, who takes an ID to a swimming pool?”

Sullivan noted a white man swimming in the pool and a white kid sitting off to the side.

“There’s a kid over there; does he need his ID?” he yelled at the women.

One of Sullivan’s sons tearfully asked his father to give the woman his ID. Sullivan refused, telling his son he didn’t have to.

“Daddy, I don’t want you to go to jail,” the child cried.

“Just because we’re Black, we can sit here just like everybody else,” Sullivan said as his son cried.

According to the father, when he went to the front office to get the women’s names, the employee refused to provide the information. That’s when they called police on Sullivan a second time.

When the police arrived, they ultimately agreed there was no reason they should’ve been called and did not charge Sullivan.

In another video, Sullivan recapped the experience with his two sons. He said he is using the incident as a teaching moment for his kids.

“I would say I learned it shouldn’t matter what color you are, but it definitely does. And my dad has taught me not to judge someone by the color of their skin, but by their character,” Sullivan’s older son said.

“Just because a person is an idiot doesn’t mean you have to be,” the younger son added.

Atlanta Black Star reached out to Sullivan to learn more about the story but hasn’t heard back.

The women in the video have not been identified.