‘OMG’: Trump’s Embarrassing Live TV Moment Turns Physical as He Accidentally Wacks His Guard

President Donald Trump is no stranger to having his struggles aired on live television.

The latest mishap unfolded as Trump tried to navigate another rainy arrival, turning a routine walk into yet another embarrassing umbrella moment.

Only this time, he didn’t leave first lady Melania drenched in the rain.

President Donald Trump goes viral after an embarrassing mishap took place after landing from Air Force One. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Even though the 80-year-old offered a Trump-branded umbrella on his online store, a rain shower seems to be his unexpected kryptonite.

Trump spent part of his weekend playing rounds of golf at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey.

‘He Practiced for Years’: Trump Finally Masters The Most Basic Task After Letting Wife Melania Get Drenched, and Fans Can’t Believe It Took This Long

After spending several days away from Washington, he flew back to the White House on Aug. 2.

Footage of the president’s arrival at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland was shared by the Rapid Response account on X.

The video quickly gave critics fresh ammunition after it captured one awkward moment during the landing.

Trump descended the Air Force One stairs carrying an oversized umbrella.

A military officer greeted him at the bottom of the steps, continuing a routine that followed his previous landing mishaps.

The commander in chief saluted the officer with his right hand while clutching the umbrella close to his face with his left.

He reached out for a handshake but accidentally smacked the serviceman in the head with the umbrella.

PRESIDENT TRUMP HAS SO MUCH AURA IN THE RAIN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yNpSjNLctN — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) August 2, 2026

The serviceman ducked, as Trump turned toward the cameras, waved and mouthed, “Thank you.”

The president then climbed into a black SUV on the tarmac and handed the open umbrella to a woman without closing it.

“#Dips–tDonald still hasn’t learned how to fold an umbrella,” one person on X.

A second person on the platform shaded the POTUS by suggesting, “If he moved faster, he wouldn’t need that umbrella.”

“Have you noticed he now always has someone walking with him so he doesn’t get lost!” exclaimed another commenter.

“He will literally throw it on the ground if they don’t take it,” wrote one commenter, pointing to Trump’s past with umbrellas.

A self-described MAGA supporter claimed Trump’s had “so much aura” in the rainy video, but that praise backfired when critics swarmed the replies.

One comment read, “Wack the head of a service member with an umbrella and then make him stand in the rain while he spews his usual rhetoric. SO MUCH AURA!”

“Grown-up knows how an umbrella works, that means he has an aura?” one Trump critic sarcastically hit back. Another said, “OMG.”

🚨DONALD TRUMP CAUGHT ON TAPE TOSSING HIS OPEN UMBRELLA AT AN AIDE AS HE GETS IN HIS LIMO.



Is he INCAPABLE of doing it himself, or is he just an entitled asshole? pic.twitter.com/xOUe6i10Gt — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) June 23, 2026

Trump has a documented history of struggling with umbrellas dating back to his first term as president from 2017 to 2021.

In October 2018, cameras caught the then-72-year-old New Yorker leaving an open umbrella behind as he boarded Air Force One.

His second term in office also saw umbrella mishaps. Trump was chastised for a less-than-gentlemanly gesture in a 2025 interaction with his wife, Melania Trump, 56.

Instead of shielding his wife from the rain, he walked over to reporters and left her to get soaked.

In June, Trump abruptly cut short a rainy press gaggle about the Iran war and rushed to his waiting vehicle.

The president never closed the umbrella he was holding while speaking to reporters. Instead, he tossed the open device to an aide as he disappeared into his waiting vehicle.

Whether it is laziness, arrogance, or inability, Trump repeatedly shows signs that closing umbrellas is a task he will almost always pass off to his handlers.