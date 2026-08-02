‘Why the Extension?’: Trump Kennedy Center Chaos Widens as His Trustee Board Abandons a Tradition While Judge Presses for Tarps to Come Down

Donald Trump’s takeover of the Kennedy Center has sparked no shortage of controversy this past year and a half.

This time, though, the flashpoint didn’t come from Capitol Hill or a courtroom.

It started with a single conversation nobody in the building saw coming, from the least likely of sources.

A Kennedy Center volunteer’s blunt account of how, since Trump’s takeover, the institution has abandoned one of his longstanding traditions. (Photo credit: JIM WATSON / AFP via Getty Images)

The latest embarrassment centers on an unlikely figure: an 87-year-old volunteer.

She used one of Trump’s biggest critics to expose the turmoil behind the scenes. Her blunt assessment of the institution’s decline came just before leaders scrapped one of its longest-running traditions.

‘I Won’t Step Foot In There’: Trump’s Kennedy Center Takeover Has Left Ticket Sales So Bad They’re Giving Seats Away — But That’s Only Half the Story

The Kennedy Center has temporarily paused its free public tour program. This halts a five-decade tradition that has introduced millions of visitors to the nation’s premier performing arts venue.

The suspension came days after longtime volunteer guide Sandy Weiswasser publicly blasted changes she claims she witnessed since Trump’s overhaul.

Weiswasser has volunteered at the Kennedy Center for 18 years. She painted a stark picture of an institution she claims barely resembles the bustling cultural landmark she first joined.

Once one of roughly 140 volunteer guides leading tours in 10 languages for as many as 400,000 visitors each year, she told the NYT that attendance has cratered.

“This place used to be really thriving and busy and crowded,” Weiswasser said. “Now it’s a black hole.”

She said only five of more than a dozen volunteer guides showed up for one Monday shift, with just three visitors booking tours.

Weiswasser also said friends have avoided the center since Trump’s takeover, though she urged them not to punish the performers.

Days later, volunteers received a memo pausing public tours — a move some feared was retaliation for her interview. Officials later said the pause would last only a few days while they reviewed visitor routes and guest experience.

The dispute is only the newest twist in a months-long legal and political battle surrounding the Kennedy Center.

Trump's delicate ego can't stand the truth that his name has been removed from The Kennedy Center. The curtain remains in place pic.twitter.com/0dJyQ6gfia — Joe Flood (@joeflood) July 27, 2026

After taking control of the institution, the president dismissed multiple board members and installed a new board that ultimately elected him chairman.

The board later voted to add his name to the landmark. A federal judge ruled that only Congress has the authority to rename the Kennedy Center and ordered Trump’s name removed from the building and its official branding.

Workers stripped the lettering overnight in June after covering the site with massive white tarps and scaffolding to shield the operation from public view.

Court filings later confirmed the original John F. Kennedy Center name had been restored.

Even so, the coverings remained in place for weeks, prompting another round of legal scrutiny.

Photographs later showed blank marble panels where Trump’s name had once appeared, though the tarp continued to obscure much of the building’s famous facade.

Judge Christopher Cooper granted the Kennedy Center an extension. The board has until Aug. 20 to explain why the tarps were still up and take them down.

On 6/19, plaintiff Rep Beatty asked Judge Cooper to order Trump to explain what's up with the tarp over the Kennedy Center facade. Judge Cooper ordered Trump to either take it down or explain by 7/31. Today, Judge Cooper gave Trump another 3 weeks, till 8/20. pic.twitter.com/usQFmvCWz5 — Roger Parloff (@rparloff) July 28, 2026

The volunteer tour pause only intensified criticism online.

One person demanded, “REMOVE THE TARP!!!!!!!!!” “If Trump can’t have the Kennedy Center, then he’ll make sure no one can,” a second users comment read.

“They have no reasonable explanation for the tarp so why the unreasonable extension?” a third person asked.

Critics blasted the extension, saying, “hold him in contempt” since the June 12 deadline already passed.

“So no- that’s a problem. Judge Cooper!!! He did not respond by the deadline. You enforce deadlines by action/ by ripping off the godamn tarp. In no world is another extension allowable. Come on – grow a spine!!!”

After this news broke, Rep. Joyce Beatty, who has been vocal in the fight to remove Trump, tweeted, “The Kennedy Center BELONGS TO THE PEOPLE.”

The Kennedy Center BELONGS TO THE PEOPLE. https://t.co/fT9b79HAwP — Rep. Joyce Beatty (@RepBeatty) July 31, 2026

By June 2026, the center had started giving away tickets. Cancellations had piled up since 2025. Trump responded by proposing a two-year shutdown after the July 4 holiday. He said the closure would support a roughly $200 million revitalization project.

Under Trump’s leadership, ticket sales and show bookings plummeted. Major acts, including Hamilton, Wicked composer Stephen Schwartz and the Washington National Opera, canceled appearances or cut ties with the center in protest.

Weiswasser, however, said her fight was never about politics. She wanted to protect the place where she spent nearly 20 years welcoming visitors.

Whether the pause proves to be a routine administrative review or another chapter in the center’s ongoing upheaval, the episode has placed one 87-year-old volunteer at the center of a national debate over the future of one of America’s most recognizable cultural institutions.