‘I Hated That Photo’: Rubio Can’t Live It Down as His Bizarre Defense for Trump’s Explosive Oval Office Showdown Backfires

Marco Rubio has spent years trying to survive a string of embarrassing viral moments. From his oversized Florsheim shoes to his infamous 2013 water bottle sip. But his decision to finally break his silence on his most brutal meme yet just backfired on national television.

Going on “My View with Lara Trump” to address the iconic photo of him looking utterly crushed during Donald Trump’s explosive Oval Office clash with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Secretary of State tried to blame his paralyzed, “sunken place” posture on “cheap White House furniture”.

Instead of putting the internet to rest, Rubio’s desperate “missing pillow” excuse reignited the mockery.

President Donald Trump might be furious after Secretary of State Marco Rubio slipped up during a press briefing. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)



President Donald Trump leaned into a heated clash in the Oval Office while Marco Rubio fell into a sunken place.

The secretary of state looked completely uncomfortable, like a student who watches a bully pick on a weaker classmate but never speaks up.

Despite playing no direct role in the confrontation, Rubio — not Trump — walked away facing the toughest questions.

Many moments from Trump’s 2025 meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy became viral memes.

Rubio had a sunken posture while sitting on the golden couch in the Oval Office. Some joked that his face seemed to express regret about leaving the Senate for his Cabinet role.

‘Oh My’: Trump Slurs, Rambles, and Takes a Personal Shot at His Rival on Live TV—Then Rubio’s Reaction Steals the Show

He also could have been shocked watching a White House official roast a world leader for not wearing a suit.

After the meeting, he thanked Trump for “standing up for America in a way that no president has ever had the courage to do before” and “for putting America First.”

When asked about that moment during a recent Fox interview, Rubio blamed it on Trump’s cheap furniture.

Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, asked Rubio how he has changed throughout his years in public office after showing Americans so “many different versions of himself.”

She also asked how he thinks Americans see him now, noting he has become the subject of countless memes.

“When it first came out, I hated that picture. What happened is, on that couch, if you don’t have a pillow behind your back, you kind of sink,” he explained last week on “My View with Lara Trump.”

.@SecRubio on the viral meme: "What happened is, on that couch, if you don't have a pillow behind your back, you kind of sink… I don't really follow it very closely, but people have shown me pictures… It's funny." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/vFNgMKBwPj — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 2, 2026

Rubio said, “It was terrible. I look like whatever. And then it turned into this thing. It was fine, it’s funny. I don’t follow it closely, but people show me pictures.”

He then spilled the beans about who’s been giving him intel about his viral moment.

Rubio then revealed who keeps him updated on his viral moments. He said Trump’s deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino Jr. regularly sends him memes, sometimes displaying them on a board.

Wanting to shift gears, he then returned to Lara’s question about how he has changed, launching into a reflection on his “priorities and values.”

Viewers called Rubio “funny” and “hilarious” over the now-viral couch moment after a clip from the interview hit the internet.

People demanded to see Scavino’s board, while others wondered if Rubio’s excuse applies to the look on his face.

Dan Scavino put together a collage of all the Rubio couch meme pictures for Marco 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5ZOQZPiw3b — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) August 2, 2026

“Hmmm but what about the facial expressions? The couch cause that also?” asked one person who recalled the 2025 photo.

Another individual said, “That couch description is oddly specific and hilarious.”

“Mate, that couch swallowed you whole,” said a third person.

They continued, “One missing pillow and you became the government’s official beanbag. Fair play for owning it though. Most politicians would deny the photo existed. You just laughed and let Scavino turn the memes into a scrapbook. Absolute legend.”

Rubio sat between Vice President JD Vance and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in the viral couch meme photo.

It was compared to an August 2015 photo of the former Republican presidential candidate of sitting in an oversized chair after entering Grevior Furniture in Franklin.

“Remember this one? Lol,” wrote one person.

Remember this one? Lol pic.twitter.com/eypSysVfvV — American Conservative (@AmericnCnsrvtiv) August 2, 2026

The couch meme also forced social media sleuths to dig up other memes about the former Florida senator, including ones about the oversized shoes that Trump bought his team. “Liddle Marco in his big shoes will always be funny, said one person.

Liddle Marco in his big shoes will always be funny. pic.twitter.com/xzxZDCjBOd — I Didn’t Vote For The PayPal Mafia 🇺🇸 (@AnotherMasker) August 2, 2026