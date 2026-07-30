Stunning Video Revealed After Wife of NFL Coach Allegedly Shot Multiple Times By Their Own Son

The chaotic moments surrounding a Sunday night shooting that seriously injured the wife of Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Eric Bieniemy were captured on video.

In multiple videos, released by Good Morning America, police from the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia responded to the home of the Bieniemy family after his wife, Mia Bieniemy, allegedly was shot multiple times by the couple’s son, Elijah Bieniemy.

Mia Bieniemy was quickly transported to the hospital after being carried away by officers, while the videos also show when police eventually apprehended Elijah Bieniemy outside the home.

Mia Bieniemy (left) is carried away by police officers after son Elijah Bieniemy (right) allegedly shot her multiple times at the family home in Virginia. (Photos: Instagram/GMA; Loudon County Sheriff’s Office)

Elijah Bieniemy, 27, is currently being held at Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bond. He is charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and discharge of a firearm inside of a dwelling.

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Mia Bieniemy, who was able to call 911 herself after the incident, was shot in the left forearm and shoulder.

Videos of the police response to the scary incident involving the Bieniemy family can be seen below.

Mia Bieniemy’s injuries required surgery at the hospital.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, who has grown close with the family for many years through working with Eric Bieniemy, provided an update on Mia’s condition Thursday.

“She’s doing great,” Reid said, per ESPN. “She’s doing better and great from where she was. (She’s) out of the ICU unit and making progress, so we’re happy about that.”

Eric Bieniemy is the winner of two Super Bowls as the offensive coordinator of the Chiefs. After coaching elsewhere for the past three seasons, Bieniemy was preparing at the team’s training camp to coach with Kansas City again this upcoming year.

Prior to Eric Bieniemy’s coaching career, the former running back played nine seasons in the NFL after setting the total touchdowns and rushing yards records in college with the Colorado Buffaloes. He also helped the team win the national championship during the 1990 college football season.

Eric Bieniemy is currently away from the Chiefs following the shooting to be with his wife as she recovers. There is no timetable for his return, and Kansas City passing game coordinator Joe Bleymaier is assuming the offensive coordinator duties for now.

“Eric’s a big part of this,” Reid said. “We love having him here, but it’s important that he takes care of business and everybody knows that. Eric will be back soon enough to jump in there and do his thing, but he’s got to take care of that first.”